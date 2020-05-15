Fenty's first site-wide sale saves you 25% on everything

%MINIFYHTMLcc191b684029dc4db6678bd0ebcc9ae519%

25% discount on the entire site The | Fenty Beauty

if you have Have you ever been curious to try Fenty now is the hour. They have never run a site site-wide sale before but from now on until May 18 you can get 25% discount on anything. This even includes sale items and value sets.

You can catch the best seller pro filt & # 39; r longwear Foundation for almost $ 9 less. I love my Moroccan Spice palette which is just $35 right now. This is absolutely the deal you were waiting for and if that well maybe we'll have another one this year.

Free shipping on all orders and the discount comes off once you add the items to your cart.

%MINIFYHTMLcc191b684029dc4db6678bd0ebcc9ae520%