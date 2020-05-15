Feel Good Friday: 6 inspiring stories to start the weekend with

Listen, if Disney and the adorable puppies and babies won't cheer you up, what will?
This week's summary of Feel Good Friday includes all three, with a teacher teaming up with an artist to bring a little fairytale magic to his students outside of the classroom and a Chicago boy presenting the cutest resume ever have been seen. Go walk your neighbor's dog. Additionally, an evening show went through a baby boom this week, with several staff members giving birth on the same day. Sounds like a romantic comedy, right?
Additionally, one family made sure to arrange the best fake graduation for a college senior after their graduation ceremony was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (and we're also highlighting other 2020 seniors! celebrating their accomplishments in a unique way this weekend!), while a mother-daughter duo found a creative way to spend time together thanks to their shared love of pop music and photography.
Here are six stories to lift your spirits for the weekend …
Instagram / Feed the Frontlines
The love of a father
While he has not been able to see his daughter in over two months, a single father has still turned up at the hospital where he works to help her.
Dad has been holding a sign for Jessica at the hospital where she works as a security guard that says, "My hero, my pride, Dad misses you," in a photo shared by Feed the Frontlines.
Instagram / @ misskissingerskorner & @nesdork
Test your knowledge!
They can show you the world … even from your own home!
A kindergarten teacher and an artist have teamed up to help continue to teach children in a unique way: doing chalk courses on their sidewalks using Disney movies, including Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and more. Miss Kissinger presents the learning activities, while Nestor Mendoza is responsible for the artwork.
Just consider it the happiest block on Earth!
Stephanie Girard Photography / Streamline and Interscope Records
Covers Covers
Photographer Stephanie Girard and her 5-year-old daughter Lola have found a creative way to pass the time amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic: They are recreating iconic album covers, including Lady Gaga& # 39; s Joanne, which was his first project.
Inspiration hit the couple when they were hanging out in the kitchen, Stephanie told NBC LA. "We are a great music house. We listen to music all the time," Girard shared. "Lola saw an album cover on Alexa and started asking questions about it."
Until now, the mother-daughter duo has paid tribute to artists like Beyonce, Adele Freddie Mercury, Lana Del Rey and more.
Instagram / Arthur the Floof
Dog Walker for Hire
I can't say that we really blame Troy for sending this note after taking a look at Arthur the Floof's Instagram account.
A fourth-grade boy in Chicago wrote a note to his neighbors offering to walk his young golden retriever, "after this virus," with the owners sharing the sweet note on the puppy's Instagram account.
"Today I became friends with a little woman. She is basically like me," said the legend. "I bet I can get him to give me more goodies than my hoomans."
Let's cross our fingers and we'll soon get a selfie of Arthur and Troy!
Peyton Herzog
False graduation, real emotions
Then Sami Herzog & # 39;When the University of Michigan graduation ceremony was canceled, his family came up with a creative way to celebrate the turning point.
Sami was honored with a "fake graduation," wearing her cap and gown while her sister gave a speech. After walking the steps to receive a diploma and then receive flowers and a hug from his mother, Allie Marcus.
Filmed at UCLA, Marcus said, "It was so much fun."
For Sami, it meant as much as he admitted: "I thought my graduation day would be crying in bed all day longing to be with my friends … it ended up being a really special day with my family."
YouTube / CBS
Company of three
Talk about a baby boom! James Corden revealed this week that three employees in The Late Late Show welcomed the girls within 24 hours.
The show's accounting assistant, an editor, and an executive producer welcomed the girls to their respective families, and the evening host showed photos of the new additions.
"What was going on in The Late Late Show nine months ago? What was it that encouraged everyone? James joked.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML9c8daac6cf31a3e356a80616be62ebc517%%MINIFYHTML9c8daac6cf31a3e356a80616be62ebc518%