Feel Good Friday: 6 inspiring stories to start the weekend with

Listen, if Disney and the adorable puppies and babies won't cheer you up, what will?

This week's summary of Feel Good Friday includes all three, with a teacher teaming up with an artist to bring a little fairytale magic to his students outside of the classroom and a Chicago boy presenting the cutest resume ever have been seen. Go walk your neighbor's dog. Additionally, an evening show went through a baby boom this week, with several staff members giving birth on the same day. Sounds like a romantic comedy, right?

Additionally, one family made sure to arrange the best fake graduation for a college senior after their graduation ceremony was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (and we're also highlighting other 2020 seniors! celebrating their accomplishments in a unique way this weekend!), while a mother-daughter duo found a creative way to spend time together thanks to their shared love of pop music and photography.