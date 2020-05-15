Federal and state regulators to file antitrust lawsuit against Google – Up News Info San Francisco

MOUNTAIN VIEW (AP) – Federal and state regulators in the United States are preparing to file antitrust lawsuits alleging that Google has abused its online search and advertising dominance to stifle competition and boost its profits, according to a report released Friday.

The Wall Street Journal cited unidentified people familiar with the probes in a story about the upcoming US Department of Justice offensive. USA And the attorneys general of several states.

The Justice Department can file its case as early as this summer, while Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton can take action in the fall, along with his peers in other states, according to the Journal.

United States Attorney General William Barr previously said he hoped to decide whether to file an antitrust case against Google for the summer. Texas and other states announced that they were investigating Google's business practices last September.

Google acknowledged that it has ongoing talks with the Justice Department and Paxton without giving details on the nature of the talks. "Our focus is firmly on providing services that help consumers, support thousands of companies and allow for greater variety and competition," the company said in a statement.

This is not the first time that Google has come under the antitrust microscope in the US. USA The Federal Trade Commission closed a thorough investigation into alleged Google abuse in 2013 without taking any action because it concluded that the Mountain View, California company was not Harming consumers.

Since then, Google has become even more powerful under the umbrella of parent company Alphabet, which it generated five years ago. When the FTC closed its case, Google was generating $ 50 billion in annual revenue. Last year, Alphabet made $ 162 billion in revenue.

Most of the money comes from a digital advertising market that Google dominates along with social media rival Facebook, another potential target of antitrust regulators. However, it has not been said whether Facebook could be sued.

Google is the larger of the two online advertising giants, thanks primarily to a search engine that has become synonymous with searching for things. The company also owns the world's leading Chrome web browser, the world's largest mobile operating system on Android, the best YouTube video site, and the most popular digital mapping system.

Google has consistently maintained that its services face wide competition and has unleashed innovations that help people manage their lives. Most services are offered for free in exchange for personal information that helps Google sell your ads.

Antitrust regulators in Europe have tried to crack down on Google by imposing multi-million dollar fines and ordering changes in their practices.

But critics of the company say those sanctions have not been severe enough and argue that more extreme measures will be required for Google to change its ways. Those could include an attempt by the government to force Google to spin off its various services into separate businesses, an effort the company would likely fiercely oppose.

