FDA investigates accuracy problem with Abbott rapid virus test

WASHINGTON (AP) – Federal health authorities are alerting doctors to a potential accuracy problem with a rapid test for COVID-19 used at thousands of hospitals, clinics and testing sites in the United States, including the White House.

%MINIFYHTMLfbea28efa73308b01994e2aad6e47d6d17%

The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday night that it is investigating preliminary data suggesting that the 15-minute test by Abbott Laboratories may omit COVID-19 cases, falsely clearing patients of infection. The test is used daily at the White House to screen President Donald Trump and key members of his staff, including the coronavirus task force.

The warning came a day after New York University researchers reported results suggesting that the Abbott test may miss up to half of infections detected by a rival test conducted by Cepheid. The research has not been peer reviewed or published in a medical journal and was based on about 100 patients.

The researchers found that the Abbott test, performed on the company's NOW portable identification system, missed a third of the infections detected by the Cepheid test when the swabs were stored in liquid used to transport laboratory samples. When the samples were kept dry, the test omitted 48% of the cases marked by the Cepheid test.

The researchers rated the performance of the test as "unacceptable,quot;, due to the risk of falsely eliminating patients who could pass the infection on to others. They recognized the shortcomings of the study, including the time it took to transport patient samples to the device for processing.

Abbott rejected the findings, saying the researchers used the test "in a way that it was not designed to be used."

"ID NOW is intended for use near the patient with a direct swab test method," the company said in a statement. The company noted other results from independent studies that found the test accurately detected 90% or more of infections.

Last month, Abbott changed his test instructions to explicitly warn against placing patient samples in transportation chemicals. The update came after researchers at the Cleveland Clinic reported a 15% false-negative rate for samples stored in the chemicals.

The FDA said in a statement that it is reviewing the data with Abbott and working on a letter to healthcare providers about possible precision problems. The agency said doctors may need to confirm the results of a negative Abbott test if patients have signs and symptoms of the virus. Regulators said they are requiring Abbott to conduct follow-up studies on the accuracy of the test.

"This test can still be used and can correctly identify many positive cases within minutes," said Dr. Tim Stenzel, FDA director of diagnosis.

%MINIFYHTMLfbea28efa73308b01994e2aad6e47d6d18%

The FDA first approved the Abbott test in late March under emergency powers used to quickly expedite review of tests and treatments during a public health crisis. The agency has authorized more than 90 tests, effectively flooding the market with test options amid persistent problems that increase test levels.

For weeks, Trump has promoted the Abbott test as a "game changer." On Monday, the company's ID NOW system and test cartridges were prominently displayed at a Rose Garden press conference aimed at highlighting the nation's progress in testing.

"These tests are very sophisticated, very fast, very good," Trump told reporters.

The administration has sent more than 235,000 of the tests to state public health laboratories. And Abbott has separately said it has distributed 1.8 million tests to health centers in all 50 states.

A White House spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday night.

___

The Associated Press Department of Health and Science is supported by the Department of Scientific Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.