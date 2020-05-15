Fans react to the future name by dropping Lori Harvey on her song "Accepting My Flaws,quot;

Roomies, Future has been in the headlines a lot lately. From the baby mom drama to talking about the Tekashi baby mom drama 69, the rapper ATL has had much more to say. Today is no different. It remains the topic of conversation. One thing is for sho & # 39 ;, in fact he is in love with Lori Harvey, chile.

%MINIFYHTML956d1e97d8582c5b7b21f93bb80693b517%

On Friday, his latest album "High Off Life,quot; dropped and has a line dedicated to his booing Lori Harvey, and the networks went wild.

In one of his songs, "Accepting My Flaws,quot;, the rapper talks about how he has the victory. He raps,

"Sitting on my porch, I'm incredulous. Give me glory, give me Lori, that's the victory. I'm going to leave your name. Is it chemistry? F-k this money and fame, if it's supposed to be."

Black Twitter replied with:

"I need Lori Harvey to break Future's heart because I need another album,quot; Hendrix "type, one person tweeted." Our king has found one, "someone also wrote.

Another person tweeted, "Yell at Lori accepting Future's flaws, some of the women will come out after an argument."

%MINIFYHTML956d1e97d8582c5b7b21f93bb80693b518%

Lori Harvey also took to social media and congratulated Future. She posted on her Instagram story with a photo of her album cover, "PROUD OF YOU!" (calls emoji)

Welp, it appears that these two are still going strong after DNA testing confirmed that Future is the father of Eliza Reign's daughter. For months, those two have been involved in a judicial saga that doesn't seem to end soon.

That's that!