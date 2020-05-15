Facebook buys popular GIF platform Giphy in $ 400 million deal – Up News Info San Francisco

MENLO PARK (Up News Info SF / CNN) – One of Facebook's biggest acquisitions in recent memory is for a service commonly used to find GIFs of adorable puppies, real housewives, and literal fires with vast metaphorical potential.

Menlo Park-based Facebook said Friday that it had acquired Giphy, a popular search engine for short videos and loops and animations called GIFs. The service will become part of the Facebook Instagram team, making it easier for people to find relevant GIFs for their stories and direct messages.

Axios is reportedly worth $ 400 million. A Facebook spokesperson told CNN Business that the company is not disclosing the terms of the deal.

While the rumored price may sound high for a platform used to find and send GIFs of Homer Simpson disappearing into a bush, it's actually less than what Giphy valued in previous funding rounds.

Giphy, founded in 2013, already offers her stickers on Instagram Stories and her GIF search is available in direct Instagram messages. While Giphy has his own app, his GIFs are commonly used in other services, including the Slack workplace chat app and Apple's iMessage feature. Facebook did not say whether it will continue to integrate with those other services.

Giphy also has a searchable online database and will continue to operate his own library. Facebook said that people will still be able to upload GIFs and "GIPHY's creative community will still be able to create great content."

