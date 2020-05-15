Facebook buys Giphy, plans to weave his GIF technology on Instagram – Up News Info

In a $ 400 million deal, Facebook is betting on the power of GIFs by acquiring Giphy.

%MINIFYHTMLb928c06190d7ef4be7a3972d3644917215%

The plans require the integration of the company's technology on Instagram, which Facebook acquired in 2012.

In a blog post announcing the deal, Facebook Vice President of Products Vishal Shah said 50% of Giphy's traffic comes from Facebook-controlled apps, with half of that traffic on Instagram. "By bringing Instagram and Giphy together, we can make it easier for people to find the perfect GIFs and stickers," he wrote. “Both services are big supporters of the creator and artist community, and that will continue. Together, we can make it easy for anyone to create and share their work with the world. "

In a blog post on Medium, Giphy said he will "continue to make Giphy openly available to the broader ecosystem" after the deal closes. The firm, founded in 2013, has allowed the use of "trillions" of GIFs through its mobile application and integrations with iOS and other common operating systems.

%MINIFYHTMLb928c06190d7ef4be7a3972d3644917216%

Steve Wilhite, the inventor of the GIF, settled a debate on how to pronounce the acronym when he accepted a lifetime achievement award on the Webbys in 2013. Complying with the show's stipulation that winners limit their acceptance speeches to just five words. He commented, "It is pronounced & # 39; JIF & # 39 ;, not & # 39; GIF & # 39;", emphasizing the soft-G sound.