F-22 Raptor of the US Air Force. USA expelled pilot – Defense Blog

On May 15, a U.S. Air Force Lockheed Martin F-22A Raptor fighter jet. Assigned to the 43rd Fighter Squadron, the US crashed shortly after 9 a.m. in the Eglin Air Force Base reserve.

According to the base's spokeswoman, the pilot, whose name has not been released, was expelled from the aircraft and taken to the base hospital.

The pilot was in stable condition, Eglin said in an update about two hours after the accident. There were no other people on the plane.

The plane descended 12 miles northeast of the main part of the sprawling base, in a remote part of the Eglin reservation, Cole said. The Eglin reservation covers hundreds of thousands of acres in northwest Florida.

The first to respond were at the scene of the accident Thursday morning, Cole said.

The F-22 Raptor was on a routine training mission at the time of the accident, Cole said, adding that the plane was not part of a flyover scheduled for Friday morning to honor first responders and personnel from the hospital in Bay and Gulf counties for their work on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.

As americanmilitarynews.com reported, the accident occurred after F-15 and F-16 fighter jets took a flyover to honor health workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, although F- 22 was not part of the overpass team. It was part of the training flight of the 33rd Combat Wing.