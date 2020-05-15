Expelled virus expert Rick Bright warns of "darkest winter in modern history,quot;

Washington Dr. Rick Bright, a prominent government virologist who filed a whistleblower complaint alleging that he was removed from office for political reasons, told lawmakers Thursday that "time is running out,quot; to develop a national strategy to combat the coronavirus pandemic and distribution of an eventual vaccine.

%MINIFYHTML85bc3ba2138e00e8639e3e4c6ef0839f19%

"Our window of opportunity is closing. If we do not develop a science-based, coordinated national response, I am afraid the pandemic will worsen and linger, causing unprecedented illness and death," Bright told a House subcommittee on Thursday. in the morning. "Without better planning, 2020 could be the darkest winter in modern history."

Bright, who is still a federal employee, testified before the Health Subcommittee for the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday about the pandemic and the whistleblower complaint he filed on his dismissal as director of the Investigative Authority and Advanced Biomedical Development (BARDA). ) Bright claims he was removed from office after raising concerns about a coronavirus treatment endorsed by President Trump.

In his prepared testimony, Bright said he believes his transfer occurred as a result of his insistence that the money allocated by Congress to confront COVID-19 should be put "into safe and scientifically examined solutions, and not into drugs, vaccines and other technologies lacking scientific merit. "

"I spoke at the time and testify today that science, not politics or cronyism, must lead the way in fighting this deadly virus," said Bright.

He also called for "clear leadership, honest communication and data-driven solutions,quot; as the pandemic continues, and suggested increasing public education on health measures such as hand washing and social distancing, as well as increasing equipment production. essential and implement a national testing system.

Whistleblower Says Trump Administration Ignored Coronavirus Warnings

Sparkly whistleblower complaint, introduced earlier this month, said he was removed as the director of BARDA shortly after the publication of an article on chloroquine for which Bright admits he was a source.

Government officials, said in their complaint, "refused to listen," so Bright chose to speak to a journalist. He said he believed he had a moral obligation to do what he could to protect the public "from drugs that he said were a substantial and specific danger to public health and safety."

The Department of Health and Human Services released a lengthy statement attempting to refute Bright's testimony in the form of factual verification.

%MINIFYHTML85bc3ba2138e00e8639e3e4c6ef0839f20%

The federal office of special attorneys last week determined that his expulsion was in retaliation and said Bright should be reinstated as BARDA director while the matter is investigated.

Trump has referred to hydroxychloroquine as a potential "game changer,quot; in the treatment of COVID-19 and has recommended the use of the antimalarial drug as a potential treatment, despite limited evidence of the efficacy of the drug.

In mid-April, the Trump administration issued chloroquine with an Emergency Use Authorization, an FDA authority that allows the use of unapproved medical products in medical emergencies. On April 24, the FDA warned against the use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine "outside of the hospital setting or a clinical trial."

Bright claims his persistent warnings caused tension with his bosses at the Department of Health and Human Services. He says he reached a breaking point when he expressed concern over the embrace of the administration of hydroxychloroquine, what Bright called an unproven medication to treat patients with COVID-19.

"Do you think you retaliated against yourself because you raised concerns about hydroxychloroquine?" Up News Info News & # 39; Norah O & # 39; Donnell asked Bright in a "60 Minutes,quot; Interview which will air on May 17.

"Yes. Yes," Bright replied.

Trump has said he does not know Bright, but "he seems like a disgruntled employee who is trying to help Democrats win an election."

"I am not unhappy," Bright said "60 minutes." "I am frustrated by the lack of leadership. I am frustrated by the lack of urgency to start developing life-saving tools for Americans. I am frustrated by our inability to be heard as scientists."

And he says he was surprised to learn that he had been reassigned the NIH to develop diagnostic tests.

"I am the director of BARDA," Bright told O & # 39; Donnell. "Take me out of our organization focused on medicines, vaccines and diagnostics in the midst of a pandemic, the worst public health crisis our country faced in a century, and decapitate the BARDA organization. To move to a very small focused project of any scale He is not responsible for any level of importance. It made no sense. "

A HHS spokesman said this is a personnel issue under review, but department officials "strongly disagree with the allegations and characterizations,quot; in the Bright whistleblower complaint.