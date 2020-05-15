EXCLUSIVE: Antoni Porowski teases the details of Queer Eye season 5

Weird eye Season 5 will launch on Netflix in three weeks! You can believe?
On Thursday, Netflix confirmed that the Fab Five, including Bobby berk, Karamo Brown, So France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness—We will return with new episodes on Friday, June 5. This time, viewers will see how the dynamic five bring their diverse insights to Philadelphia.
Fortunately, the announcement fell before ME! News co-host Scott TweedieThe Instagram series, HappE! Hour. Thus, guest Antoni was able to joke around a bit about the upcoming new season.
"I literally found out just before the others! They don't tell us anything." Weird eyeThe food expert told E !. "I have a theory that they tell the other four boys before me, because I'm too bad at keeping secrets. I always have trouble saying things that I'm not supposed to say. So I feel like they knew how to do it. Before me "
Before getting excited about the spoilers, the Netflix star made it clear that he has not seen any of the episodes.
Still, Antoni said he and his co-stars are "super excited,quot; about the Philadelphia-based season. Not only was Philly "a great city to film,quot;, according to Antoni, but he also feels that the launch of the fifth season "could not come at a better time."
Without revealing too much, Antoni scoffed that Season 5 will go to the heart of downtown Philadelphia, showing off the city's incredible diversity.
"When we were in Atlanta, it was a very cosmopolitan center, but we actually filmed on the outskirts, in the smaller areas. In Kansas City, also quite cosmopolitan, we were on the outskirts," he added. "With Philly, even though we went to the outskirts, we did a good job downtown … sort of, showing that experience. And Philly is an incredibly diverse city."
After admitting that he was "dancing,quot; to avoid spoiling, he mentioned that he was "very excited about my heritage for this season."
We couldn't be more excited for Weird eyeJune return! However, if you're in the mood for more Antoni and can't wait three weeks, we recommend tuning into his limited digital series for Netflix, Show me what you're working with.
Originating from Antoni's personal social pages before becoming an official Netflix show, the cooking series features the food expert as he creates recipes from ingredients in viewers' closets.
And it's safe to say that Antoni knows one or two things about taking a simple recipe to the next level. He made Gorton & # 39; s Seafood sexy after all!
"So we were working together and developing different recipes! Making like a breakfast version of waffles and like these amazing fish cakes that are nice and spicy, that have a little bit of corn and a little chili and chive sauce." He said about his wild Alaska Pollock collaboration with Gorton & # 39; s Seafood. "It's fun to work with such an iconic brand that, at the same time, take on social responsibility as if it were a step forward to be sustainable."
What is your favorite Weird eye moment? Be sure to tell us!
