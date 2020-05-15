EXCLUSIVE: Antoni Porowski teases the details of Queer Eye season 5

Weird eye Season 5 will launch on Netflix in three weeks! You can believe?

On Thursday, Netflix confirmed that the Fab Five, including Bobby berk, Karamo Brown, So France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness—We will return with new episodes on Friday, June 5. This time, viewers will see how the dynamic five bring their diverse insights to Philadelphia.

Fortunately, the announcement fell before ME! News co-host Scott TweedieThe Instagram series, HappE! Hour. Thus, guest Antoni was able to joke around a bit about the upcoming new season.

"I literally found out just before the others! They don't tell us anything." Weird eyeThe food expert told E !. "I have a theory that they tell the other four boys before me, because I'm too bad at keeping secrets. I always have trouble saying things that I'm not supposed to say. So I feel like they knew how to do it. Before me "

Before getting excited about the spoilers, the Netflix star made it clear that he has not seen any of the episodes.

Still, Antoni said he and his co-stars are "super excited,quot; about the Philadelphia-based season. Not only was Philly "a great city to film,quot;, according to Antoni, but he also feels that the launch of the fifth season "could not come at a better time."