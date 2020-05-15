Everything you need to know about the ongoing battle between producers and exhibitors.

The coronavirus pandemic has left a strong impact in several sectors, but the film industry is undoubtedly one of the most affected. The national blockade imposed by the Indian government meant that no production work could be done and with the banning of theaters, the release of many films was also suspended.

With the speculation surrounding these projects, it seems that the filmmakers have decided to take the digital route to present their films to the public and to start the trend was Amitabh Bachchan and the protagonist of Ayushmann Khurrana Gubalo Sitabo, soon followed by Shakuntala Devi from Vidya Balan. However, it seems that this move has not gone down too well with multiplex owners. The Inox cinema chain turned to social networks and expressed its displeasure by issuing a statement. This is what they had to say.

INOX STATEMENT ON THE ADVERTISEMENT OF A PRODUCTION HOUSE TO PUBLISH YOUR FILM ON AN OTT PLATFORM SKIPPING THE THEATER CURRENT pic.twitter.com/NfqoYV2QRx – INOX Leisure Ltd. (@INOXMovies) May 14, 2020

Kamal Gianchandani of PVR Pictures also said they expected producers to hold their films for theatrical release. He said: "This is a time for the entire film industry to come together with empathy and support for the difficult situation in which each of our constituents finds themselves, from producers, distributors, exhibitors, employees and technicians, to thousands of people. people whose lives and livelihoods somehow depend on our industry. "

Experts estimate that the film industry could have lost approximately Rs 1.5 billion in revenue in the month before April. Of this, the revenue, only the box office receipts would equal Rs. 600 – 700 million rupees. Established under the auspices of FICCI in 2002, the trade body represents several regional and national multiplex chains such as PVR, INOX, Carnival and Cinepolis, and operates more than 2900 screens across the country. While this is a difficult situation, we can expect more to be developed on the subject in the coming weeks.