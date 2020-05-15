Every celebrity celebrating the graduation class of 2020

The stars honor the graduating class of 2020!

Between Coronavirus Pandemic, celebrities unite to celebrate students with virtual ceremonies. Miley Cyrus, Oprah Winfrey, Cardi B and more stars are ready to honor graduates this weekend with presentations, speeches, and more.

On Friday Cyrus, Winfrey and Cardi will join Jennifer Garner, Lil nas x, Simone Biles, Awkwafinaand Matthew McConaughey during the Facebook and Instagram graduation celebration, titled # Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram celebrate the class of 2020. Mindy kaling and BJ Novak He kicked off the celebration with a sweet introduction.

Before the celebration, Cardi sent a message to the students, congratulating them on this special moment.

"I just want to congratulate all of my high school and all of my college graduates. Congratulations, congratulations, congratulations!" Cardi told the students in a video message posted on social media. "Don't let any coronavirus or anything take this special moment away from you."

Also on Friday Eva Longoria and the Jonas brothers joined his campus to celebrate graduates.