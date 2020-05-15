Every celebrity celebrating the graduation class of 2020

The stars honor the graduating class of 2020!
Between Coronavirus Pandemic, celebrities unite to celebrate students with virtual ceremonies. Miley Cyrus, Oprah Winfrey, Cardi B and more stars are ready to honor graduates this weekend with presentations, speeches, and more.
On Friday Cyrus, Winfrey and Cardi will join Jennifer Garner, Lil nas x, Simone Biles, Awkwafinaand Matthew McConaughey during the Facebook and Instagram graduation celebration, titled # Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram celebrate the class of 2020. Mindy kaling and BJ Novak He kicked off the celebration with a sweet introduction.
Before the celebration, Cardi sent a message to the students, congratulating them on this special moment.
"I just want to congratulate all of my high school and all of my college graduates. Congratulations, congratulations, congratulations!" Cardi told the students in a video message posted on social media. "Don't let any coronavirus or anything take this special moment away from you."
Also on Friday Eva Longoria and the Jonas brothers joined his campus to celebrate graduates.
Let's take a look at all the stars that honor the class of 2020!
Miley Cyrus
The star took the podium to sing "The Climb,quot;.
David Dobrik
As YouTuber points out, it's okay not to go to college, because he didn't either!
Bretman Rock
The beauty vlogger sends love from the state of Hawaii.
JJ Watt
The athlete sends good wishes to all graduates.
Tim Tebow
The footballer sends a message of hope from his home gym.
Yara Shahidi
As a Harvard assistant, the Grown-ish The actor wishes his classmates good luck.
Sterling K. Brown
the We are Star shares a message of hope for all Class of 2020 graduates.
Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak
First Office The stars and best friends kicked off the Facebook and Instagram graduation celebration with a sweet introduction.
Ian West / PA Wire
Hugh jackman
The actor told students during the Facebook and Instagram celebration: "Listen to Oprah, trust me on that." He also added: "Wear sunscreen."
Phil McCarten / CBS
Jonas Brothers and Sophie Turner
"We don't have college degrees, so we are really impressed with you!" Turner joked with the graduates.
Gregory Pace / REX / Shutterstock
Eva Longoria
Longoria told graduates to "stay true to your truest self," as he shared an inspiring story from his childhood.
Congratulations to the class of 2020!
