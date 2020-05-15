Eva Marcille breaks down while talking about Kevin McCall during the RHOA meeting

Eva Marcille finally has her forever happy with Mike Sterling. However, this season on Real Housewives of Atlanta is still dealing with the baby daddy drama.

Kevin McCall and Eva welcomed their first child, Marley Rae Sterling. After the composer allegedly became abusive, Eva ran to him.

Unfortunately, Kevin has been following her and Mike to the point where he moved from house to house to ensure the safety of his family.

Additionally, Kevin attempted to take Eva to court for custody and a petition to change Marley's name to McCall. Kevin ended up being arrested at the court hearing and the case was dropped.

In a preview of the RHOA virtual meeting, Andy Cohen asks Eva about the situation.

‘I look at you and mentioned this to you earlier, Kenya. I mean, you know, they're both very strong women, and that shows you can be a very strong person and fall in love with the wrong guy who maybe, you know, doesn't treat you that well. "

The mother of three children explains why she doesn't regret her relationship with the singer.

‘They put it in my life so that I could bring the greatest sun to my family, which is my daughter, Marley. I wouldn't get it back because if I got it back, I wouldn't have it. "

She gets excited when she says: need I need a second. Damn, I hate to talk about him. He is an idiot. I will fight any of these women. I hate talking about him. "

Although Kevin continues to criticize Eva online, it doesn't appear she is in the process of taking further legal action to obtain visitation rights, something Marcille previously said would be open only if he took steps to get help with his mental health.



