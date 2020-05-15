Europe's hidden ocean backed by decades-old data: BGR

Jupiter's moon Europa may have a vast ocean of water below its surface, and Galileo's new data supports that theory.

The researchers discovered that the lack of protons above Europe's north pole could indicate an active water column.

Tidal forces prevent the water from freezing, but whether life exists there remains a mystery.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Jupiter's moon Europa is an incredibly interesting place. It is a massive ball of ice that scientists believe hides a vast ocean of liquid water. Proving that there is water buried under the crust is complicated, but a new study reveals that data collected two decades ago supports that theory.

%MINIFYHTMLd5b314fa05aeb57753635197f74d917c17%

How Gizmodo reports, a new article published in Geophysical research charts It focuses on readings taken by NASA's Galileo spacecraft in 2000. During that mission, Galileo's Energetic Particle Detector was constantly on the lookout for charged particles moving rapidly through space. When the spacecraft crossed Europe's north pole, its particle detector noted a shortage of protons.

At first, the scientists studying the data were unable to explain why and attributed the strange data to Europe, possibly hindering the instrument and preventing it from detecting the particles. Now, in retrospect in their favor, the researchers came up with a different and extremely exciting explanation.

More recent observations of Europe made by the Hubble Space Telescope revealed what appear to be columns of water launched into space. By simulating conditions in Europa's atmosphere and the water vapor column, the researchers discovered that the lack of protons during the Galileo flyby is evidence that it passed through an active column.

"What's new here is that part of the decline can be explained by charge exchange, a process by which protons are removed after they lose their electrical charge in Europe's thin atmosphere," the researchers explain. "Furthermore, we see that there is a special decrease, which can be explained by an erupting column of water vapor, which provides additional evidence of an active column during Galileo's E26 flyby."

%MINIFYHTMLd5b314fa05aeb57753635197f74d917c18%

Frozen worlds like Europa and Enceladus of Saturn were long believed to be solid. More recently, scientists have offered explanations of how water in liquid form could exist deep below the frozen crust. The tidal forces of its host planets provide enough energy to keep the water from freezing completely, and cracks in the icy crust allow some of that liquid to escape into space.

Of course, the big question remains: if these icy moons have huge oceans hidden within, does that mean life could exist there? We just don't know. It would be very dark in those underground oceans, but as we have seen on our own planet, life can still exist in the absence of sunlight. Future missions could reveal the secrets hidden within Europe and Enceladus, but for now, we'll just have to wait and ask ourselves.

Jupiter's moon Europa Image Source: NASA