ESPN has a chance to get it right with the new "Monday Night Football,quot; team

The temptation to pursue the power of the stars is real and understandable, and it's certainly much easier for sports TV networks to hire established names than to develop their own.

This is how we ended up with Peyton Manning turning down eight-figure contract offers to join an NFL rights holder or another as a rite of the past few seasons. This is how we get Jason Witten, who must have revealed in a screen test that he has all the charisma of a fir tree, leaving the field and entering the cabin of "Monday Night Football,quot;. This is the thought that anoints Ray Lewis as an ESPN studio analyst even though the former spasm-dancing Raven is a scoundrel in a missing white suit.

Sure, sometimes it works. As the Cowboys 'quarterback, Tony Romo was a superstar in profile, if not an achievement, and Up News Info Sports boss Sean McManus' decision to assign him to his No. 1 broadcast team was the most broadcast decision. smart since the same network paired the former Raiders coach with John Madden. Pat Summerall in 1981.

Hall of Fame Troy Aikman has had a second stellar run in Fox's number one broadcast booth. Phil Simms and Dan Fouts were excellent once, though those days are hazy for Patriots fans who criticized them on the last years.

But it is this search for stars that leads to high expectations for big names that have not proven to be expert issuers. ESPN chased Philip Rivers for his "Monday Night Football,quot; booth before signing with the Colts. Drew Brees has an agreement to join NBC's "Sunday Night Football,quot; after his game days. They could be good, or they could be the next Joe Montana, who during his only season with NBC in 1995 had the kind of camera presence generally found only on C-SPAN.

I'm digging up this brief and incomplete recent superstar story in the broadcast booth, something Howard Cosell labeled "jockocracy,quot; decades ago, because a network has a chance to get it right right now. And that means hiring the best candidates, not the ones with the highest Q-ratings and longest Wikipedia pages. As first reported by The Athletic last weekend, ESPN will have a new "Monday Night Football,quot; broadcast team in 2020. Game-by-game voice Joe Tessitore and analyst Booger McFarland will be replaced after two years. (Witten was with them for the first time). season before returning to the NFL). It's the right decision, and Tessitore and McFarland will likely call college football online again, a role they both thrived on before replacing Sean McDonough and Jon Gruden for the 2018 season. Tessitore and McFarland tried, but the adjustment it was not correct. ESPN has a chance to get it right now, and can do so internally, without chasing a random 2013 All-Pro to join the club. ESPN sources have confirmed that Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky are among the candidates to be analysts at the "MNF,quot; booth, with Steve Levy, longtime "SportsCenter,quot; presenter, among the candidates to be the voice of the game. per game. ESPN is not expected to seek outside candidates. %MINIFYHTMLca90d85b898c42b6ac529823fe74a0fb16% This is excellent news for NFL fans. Neither Riddick nor Orlovsky were NFL stars. Riddick was a heady insurance for four teams in seven seasons in the 1990s. He was a ninth-round pick who fought to stay in the league and had his greatest success with Bill Belichick's Browns in 1993-95. If he was born a little later and played in the 2000s, you might see him as one of those smart, unannounced veterans who made the 2001 Patriots what they were. Riddick, who worked as a scout and professional personnel manager for both the Redskins and Eagles after retiring, made a name for himself after his playing career ended. He joined ESPN in 2013, and it quickly became clear that he did his homework in every aspect of the NFL. He was the first to predict Patrick Mahomes' stardom before the 2017 draft, and if you think it's obvious, remember that Mahomes was eight picks after Mitchell Trubisky. Orlovsky was a prominent quarterback in Connecticut who entered the league as a Lions fifth-round pick in 2005. He spent the next 10 years struggling to stay in the league, playing 27 games for four teams through 2015. He is best known for a Football Madness level error, leaving the end zone for safety while playing for the Lions 0-16 in 2008 (he was 0-7 as a starter). Orlovsky was not someone television executives clamored to add to his high-profile broadcasts when he retired, but when he joined ESPN in 2018 it became clear that he wouldn't be at the bottom of the analyst's depth chart for long. weather. His ability to break through the complexities of the quarterback game without overwhelming the viewer with lingo is a rare ability. My only downside to ESPN possibly going with a Levy / Riddick / Orlovsky booth is that it would greatly reduce the time analysts could contribute to network study programs. We would miss them both. But ESPN has other great analysts from former players, including Tedy Bruschi and Ryan Clark, who can help fill that gap. Riddick and Orlovsky were not stars as players, but they are on the way as announcers. They deserve the greater importance that "Monday Night Football,quot; would offer (even if it is no longer as important as it used to be). Better yet, viewers deserve them, for the vision and genuine passion they would provide.

