Epic Games Store was out of order for hours as everyone tried to get GTA 5 for free

After an outage of over eight hours, it seems like the Epic Games store is finally back online, which means you should finally be able to claim Rockstar's big hit Grand Theft Auto V free until May 21.

%MINIFYHTML84ca04bb2e97f0dc1381d6df2cd1b54617%

Epic Games Store had been counting down for the launch of an unnamed free title at 11 a.m. ET today, and we knew last night that that game would be GTA V, thanks to an early tweet posted by Epic Games' official Twitter account. However, when the time came for the deal to launch the game, the Epic Games Store stopped working, presumably when people were trying to update the site to claim the free title.

Epic recognized the interruption in a 11:05 AM ET tweetand in a 12:58 PM ET tweet The company said the store was still experiencing problems:

We understand that many users cannot access the Epic Games Store at this time. We appreciate your patience as we continue to work toward a resolution to mitigate traffic. – Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 14, 2020

Heavy traffic to the store may also have affected other Epic services, such as an official Fortnite The Twitter account said that Epic was "investigating problems"On PC and Mac and then he said There were also problems on iOS and Android. Epic Battle breakers The mobile game also had problems during the day. However, according to Epic's status page, both Fortnite and Battle breakers they are now fully operational again.

%MINIFYHTML84ca04bb2e97f0dc1381d6df2cd1b54618%

Epic allows you to claim the Premium Edition of GTA V, which includes "the complete GTA V history, Grand Theft Auto online and all existing game updates and content, "according to the study, as well as the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack, which gives you additional content and a $ 1,000,000 cash bonus for GTA Online.

Before you hook your copy, you should know that Epic now requires people to have two-factor authentication turned on to claim free games. If you need a guide on how to enable two-factor authentication for your account, Epic has one that you can follow here.

Epic has given away dozens of free titles since the launch of its PC store in December 2018, and the company said in January that it plans to continue giving away free games until 2020.

Update May 14, 8:19 PM ET: It seems the Epic Games Store is back online and you should now be able to claim your free copy of GTA V.