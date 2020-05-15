Epic Games' biggest selling PC game is a coupon frenzy, lasting until June 11

As imaginable users of every imaginable PC game store, we have opinions on the good, the bad, and the ugly of the Epic Games Store. At the top of our "good,quot; list are their frequent offers of free and heavily discounted games, and this week's new Mega Sale, which runs through June 11, is the biggest yet. (A drawing of Grand Theft Auto V, valid until May 21)

Epic also announced plans this week to roll out a full set of platform-independent tools for game makers, complete with useful developer resources like cross-platform matchmaking tools and achievement systems, which will even work in PC ecosystems like Steam. While we still hope to see the entire system pay off, particularly in terms of achievements and buddy lists, which are still lagging behind comparable Steam services, we hope that EGS can Finally Go head-to-head with Steam in the near future, in terms of the average features offered in a given game.

With that in mind, I've taken a moment to get the most exciting discounts on this week's aggressive Mega Sale, along with notes on whether the EGS difference is worth the savings. Each entry includes a guess about whether / when each game could It will finally land on Steam, which is never guaranteed. EGS's exclusivity agreements with game publishers generally expire after one year.

An Important Note: All of these prices assume that you are playing very well with the EGS Coupon Promotion. All EGS users can claim a coupon without conditions, and this generates a discount of $ 10 on the price of $ 14.99 or more. EGS will also hand out a new $ 10 coupon during the Mega Sale promotional period when a single game costs $ 14.99 or more before tax. (That is, if you use a coupon to buy something and your promotional price before tax is less than $ 14.99, you do so. not Get another $ 10 coupon to stack on your next purchase. Any "coupon stalemate,quot; scenario on this list is labeled accordingly.) That price complication is one reason I went to the trouble of compiling this list, because this is the first EGS coupon-based sale that includes DLC.

Those floating bodies? Yes, they are everywhere. And sometimes they defend themselves.

Telekinesis may not be real, but in Control, it's really fun.

When possessed enemies are defeated in Control, they exploit in a fairly satisfactory way.

More oil stain effects when enemies go kaboom. Don't be fooled though; This game is rated M for a reason, mainly thanks to all the dead and scattered bodies around this Federal Control Office (FBC) facility.

Jesse has important matters to attend to as the newly appointed head of the FBC.

Every time players enter a new section of the FBC, a spectacular logo in capital letters announces it.

A better look at an equally mysterious, bright red hallway filled with monsters.

The former FBC director somehow talks to you telepathically.

The optional video footage explains some of the FBC's studies and experiments.

Or you can watch them on old CRT televisions. %MINIFYHTML0321da8ea90771f25a929a2b13449bb016%

Ahti has a lot to say throughout the game. Very rarely does it make sense.

At least Jess acknowledges how weird it sounds.

This children's series on the effects of supernatural forces is darkly hilarious.

C is not for "cookie,quot;.

Some dramatic sequences end with Jesse removing the "Hiss,quot; effects from everyday objects.

I'm always a fan of video game signage that takes fictional catastrophes really seriously.

Control: $ 20 (down from $ 60)

Independent expansion pass: $ 15 (reduced from $ 25)

Steam status: Unknown, one year expires 08/27/2020

Control It's one of our favorite action-adventure games from the past few years, and a bizarre fake by Xbox boss Phil Spencer led us to believe it would become an Xbox Game Pass deal earlier this year. That never happened, so if you're looking for an affordable path to play, EGS's latest offering is as good as we've seen on PC, especially if you're eager to keep the game going after solving its primary plot ( Also, the PC version is particularly attractive, whether or not you enable ray tracing.)

We won't lie: The first half of the expansion pack, which launched in March, is "more of the same,quot; rather than a must-have addition. But Alan Wake Up News Info fans were delighted to learn this week that the next second half of the expansion pack specifically delves into the classic Remedy series. We don't blame anyone for taking a 40 percent discount and biting into the expansion pack as a whole this week.

I went up on the rooftops for the eleventh time, but this time I had more fun than ever. Samuel Axon

One of OdysseyThere are many varied environments. Samuel Axon

The scale of this game is ridiculous, but in this case, it works. Samuel Axon

I could have played a little of this game. Samuel Axon

Assassin & # 39; s Creed Odyssey: $ 9.79 (lowered from $ 60, it's a no coupon)

Assassin & # 39; s Creed Odyssey + expansion pass: $ 23 (down from $ 100)

Independent expansion pass: $ 10 (reduced from $ 40, it is a coupon with no exit)

Steam status: Available now

If you are going to end your shopping spree with something that will lead you to a "dead end," we highly recommend you consider one of the Assassin & # 39; s Creed Odyssey options The promise of 2017 CA Origins He was rewarded in more depth and breadth, and our own Samuel Axon poetically spoke about why it's one of his all-time favorite games in an Up News Info show. Frankly, you don't need the expansion pass to get a ton of miles on this game, but if you want to beat 40 hours on this one-game beast and keep your EGS coupon spree on, its combined pricing works very well with the whole business of coupon.