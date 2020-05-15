Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers looks amazing in quarantine photos that will motivate her fans

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers is in the headlines with the right look while in quarantine. The young model went to social networks, where she showed an informal but sizzling appearance.

The influencer opted for an elegant flannel shirt and had her hair half up and down while looking at the camera. In another instant, the legendary rapper's oldest daughter is focused on her cell phone.

Through the caption, she revealed that she has spent a lot of time on her phone and needs to get back to exercising.

His caption read, "This is me most of the time lately 😂 … BUT as things start to get a little less chaotic / anxious, I'm going to try to slowly go back to a routine and start sharing that with! you! I'm still not sure what it will look like, but at least, I will push myself to train! So keep an eye on my stories if you need some motivation because I know I could certainly use something lately. 😂🙌🏼💪 "

A fan had this reaction to the photo: "Hailie, I've been using your arm routine for weeks, and it's crazy 🔥 I already see results."

Another sponsor revealed, “Thank you for your stories. They helped me a lot lately! 👍🏻😍 ”

This follower wrote, "Ahh, thanks for the motivation, I would need it too! So cute🤩❤️! How is Whitney? She hasn't posted anything in a long time. I hope she is fine!"

This supporter replied, "Hello, beautiful girl, ❤️❤️😍😍 🙌🙌💚💚💚💚💙💙💙😜😜😜 I am absolutely inspired by you. You are everything to me. I will always care what you think. You define beauty. You are what highlight of my day, every day you become more and more beautiful every time I see you. "

This Instagram installer chimed in: “Self-Isolation Day … 7? I want to hang out with my friends as much as Lottie wants to go out and I refuse to put on full suits to take photos. ”

⁣

This social media user added: "But seriously, it is so important to stay safe and healthy and social distance / stay home right now! The sooner everyone is on board, the sooner we can stop the spread of this virus and get back to the normality possible! "

Ad

Eminem's daughter has found her way on social media.



Post views:

0 0