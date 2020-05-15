Emily Ratajkowski shows off a new floating figure print while modeling the Inamorata Woman two-piece swimsuit

Emily Ratajkowski does it again. Her Inamorata Woman clothing line has a new design and she is showing it by modeling bikinis and costumes. Known for her sensational figure, Emily has proven herself to be the best Inamorata Woman model and fans love to see her wear sexy beachwear. Emily is not just a pretty face or a woman with a beautiful body. She is a strong and highly intelligent feminist as evidenced by her entrepreneurial wit. The name Inamorata means "a person's feminine lover,quot; and Emily always brings elements of the feminine physique to her clothing line. It often highlights the qualities that make women unique in their products, be it clothing or jewelry. The floating figure print resembles the female figure used in Renaissance art when the female form was of great importance and demand.

Emily wore a bikini and mesh pants in the design and asked fans what other colors they would like to see the print on.

Although the Coronavirus pandemic has caused many problems for people, Emily has continued to announce and keep Inamorata Woman fresh in the public mind. Some of the new items are pre-order ready and Inamorata Woman is in high demand.

There is no doubt that your clothing line is perfect for the beach, the pool or sailing. It is sought after by those who want to look sexier, whether they are on vacation abroad, visiting a resort, or lounging poolside in their own patio.

You can see Emily Ratajkowski modeling Inamorata Woman's new floating figure line below.

Emily Ratajkowski also exhibited the feminine form in Inamorata's female figure earrings which she also models. You can check out those Inamorata Woman earrings and other styles below.

Here is a complete view of Emily Ratajkowski modeling the new floating figure print.

The mesh upper is also a new addition to the Inamorata line and you can see the upper that matches the pants above in the photo below.

What do you think of Emily Ratajkowski's new floating figure? Do you like the way Inamorata Woman always celebrates the unique qualities of the female form?

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



