Elon Musk is selling all 6 of his California homes: see inside

Elon musk he is trying to prove that he is a man of his word.

On May 1, the Tesla CEO announced that he would be "selling almost all of the physical possessions," including his home, in a shocking tweet. Your reason for selling your belongings? According to Elon, he seeks "freedom,quot;.

In the following days, he listed two of his Bel-Air mansions, but had not yet made the move to sell the remaining four. However, on Friday he kept his promise and put in the rest of the mansions for a combined sale price of $ 62.5 million.

The entrepreneur is unlikely to sell all four properties anytime soon, as he is selling them as a combined offer. In addition, there is some space separating the four houses, making it difficult to create a living complex like some stars have previously done.

maybe GrimesThe boyfriend would be willing to negotiate, since he has chosen to sell the houses without the help of a real estate agent. He tweeted that it only has one condition for prospective buyers who approach him with an offer: "I own Gene Wilder's old house. You can't tear down or lose your soul."