Elle Fanning showed off her transformation from the Doppelganger challenge into Brad Pitt on "The Tonight Show,quot;

Elle needs to make a TikTok that shows how she created this strange look.
This week Elle Fanning continued Tonight's show to promote their new Hulu show, The great, and showed Jimmy Fallon something that amazed me.
"I will not give you context and then I will give you context," Elle said to Jimmy, just before showing him this:
Jimmy couldn't believe it, saying, "Wait, wait, wait, is that really you? Like, what do you mean?"
Yes, that's Elle Fanning as Brad Pitt in his "beard phase,quot;, as Elle was referring to.
Brad was really in his beard in 2009.
He explained that the show participated in what is called The Doppelgänger Challenge, where the actors mysteriously try to look exactly like other celebrities. "The set of The crown she did it too and our makeup designer did The crownso we competed with them and we totally won, "said Elle.
He also dressed as Bill the Butcher of New York Bands – Complete with a homemade top hat.
Awesome! Now that we are all in quarantine, maybe Elle can make a TikTok that shows us how to create these looks.
Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily newsletter!