Eliza Taylor thanks fans for TV's main victory

Top Leading Lady 2020 on TV is here to accept your crown.

We do not have a physical crown to give you, but we hereby give this metaphorical crown to The 100 star Eliza Taylor, who won our tournament with more than 500,000 votes in the final round. Barely a million votes were cast in the last two, and fans of Unstoppable& # 39; s Barbara Lopez He had an incredible fight, but Taylor made it to the top in the end. His victory is just in time for the premiere of The 100The last season, which is happening next Wednesday!

In a video submitted by Taylor herself this week, she thanks fans for the victory, though she's surprised that you guys haven't passed on "someone as much cooler,quot; by now. Have you even seen your performance in the last season of The 100, when you played not only Clarke but also the evil cousin Josephine? He clearly hasn't, because if he had, he probably would. She is very cool.