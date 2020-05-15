Edmunds: The Best Used Cars Under $ 15,000

Vehicle sales hit a record low in April, as most Americans stayed home and countless dealerships closed due to the coronavirus crisis. But as a number of companies begin to open, those who need a vehicle may find that this may be a good time to buy.

A used vehicle purchase, in particular, is something to consider. The used purchase allows you to get more features for your money compared to a new car. The hardest part is finding a good one.

To help, Edmunds experts have highlighted five used vehicles worth considering. They currently have an average transaction price of around $ 15,000 and have at least respectable scores from Edmunds consumer reviews and expert reviews.

They are also no older than 5 years, which would make them eligible for a certified used vehicle program. Certified pre-owned vehicles are pre-inspected and come with warranties, reducing the risk of finding a vehicle in poor condition.

CHEVROLET CRUISE 2016-2019

Average price used: $ 12,643- $ 14,601

The Chevrolet Cruze is a good choice for a cheap, budget small sedan. Chevrolet introduced the most recent version of the Cruze in 2016, and every model year since then is now available in the used market below our target price.

While the Cruze isn't quite as refined as, say, a Honda Civic, it's still an attractive sedan that offers sporty handling, an easy-to-use infotainment system, and a spacious rear seat. It's also more affordable than a used Civic, which means you can get a newer car for the same amount of money. Many are also for sale in the used market.

FORD FUSION 2015-2017

Average price used: $ 11,412- $ 15,351

The Ford Fusion has a sleek exterior design, spacious seats, precise handling, and smooth ride quality. Get one with the optional turbocharged engine and the Fusion can be downright sporty. It is like buying a European luxury sedan at a low price.

There are also many advanced technology and driver assistance features available. However, the infotainment touchscreen (MyFord Touch) on the Fusion 2015-2016 can be frustrating to use. That could be an incentive to get the Fusion 2017 with the superior Sync 3 infotainment system, if you can.

HONDA 2015-2016 AGREEMENT

Average price used: $ 13,905- $ 15,815

The versions of the Honda Accord sedan that fall into this price range are from 2015 and 2016, meaning that they have since been replaced by a newer Accord that debuted in 2018. But the Accord has been a regular on the charts. " The best of the year "a reason, and these models are no exception.

The accords of this period have smooth and powerful engines combined with a spacious interior and a comfortable ride. Standard features include dual-zone climate control and a rear view camera. Choosing one of the most heavily loaded trim levels, like the EX-L, also gives you leather upholstery and more advanced safety and technology features.

KIA SOUL 2015-2019

Average price used: $ 10,235- $ 14,672

Few vehicles can match the personality you get from a Kia Soul. This little hatchback has won over car buyers with its quirky design, spacious interior, and long list of standard features such as Bluetooth connectivity and, in later years, compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphones.

The fact that such a wide range of model years is available for an average price of less than $ 15,000 makes the Alma an anomaly. Buyers should have little trouble finding the exact features they want to fit their budget. On the downside, the Soul's ride quality can be a bit harsh at times, and its fuel economy is below average for a small hatchback.

2014-2016 NISSAN ROGUE

Average price used: $ 11,830- $ 15,414

It is more difficult to find a quality SUV at this price. But the Nissan Rogue strikes a good balance of attributes that small SUV buyers should be pleased with. It features a spacious interior and a smooth road feel. You can find Used Rogues with an optional third row of seats, allowing you to accommodate up to seven people in a pinch, or a configurable rear cargo space that makes securing cargo a breeze.

This era of Rogue also offers a decent number of optional security features, such as a surround-view parking camera system. The drawbacks include lethargic acceleration and real-world fuel economy that rarely match EPA estimates. But this spacious SUV is very valuable.

EDMUNDS SAYS: We expect the used car market to be full of vehicles in the coming months, which means you are likely to see greater savings as dealers will be motivated to sell them.

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the Edmunds automotive website. Ryan ZumMallen is a staff writer for Edmunds.