"East Los High" Producer Signs First Agreement with Amazon Studios – Up News Info

Wise Entertainment, the producer behind six Emmy-nominated drama series East Los High, has signed a first sight agreement with Amazon Studios. Under the pact, Wise will develop, develop and produce premiere television series exclusively on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories around the world.

Co-founded by producer Mauricio Mota and producer / writer / director Katie Mota, Wise aims to develop, create and produce content from a rich and diverse cross-section of voices to tell impactful and entertaining stories.

Wise Entertainment



"Wise Entertainment has a unique ability to create engaging entertainment that also addresses current issues." said Vernon Sanders, co-director of television for Amazon Studios. “We share a common commitment to create content for our global audience that tells an inclusive and diverse range of stories. We look forward to seeing the engaging and provocative series Wise Entertainment develops for our global Prime Video audience. "

Among other projects, Wise produced the six-time Emmy-nominated groundbreaking drama East Los High. Created by Kathleen Bedoya and Carlos Portugal, East Los High It first premiered in 2013 and aired for four seasons on Hulu. By presenting underrepresented voices and raising awareness on issues relevant to the Latino community, East Los High provided a realistic description of Latino youth culture in the United States today.

"We are delighted to be working with Amazon Studios and their incredibly innovative team," said the Motas, who serve as co-chairs of Wise. "In a short period of time, Amazon has become an incredible home for prolific, authentic, entertaining, and impactful television, and we couldn't be more excited to be a part of it."