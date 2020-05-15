Dua Lipa accused of violating blocking rules after partying with family

Instagram

The singer & # 39; Don & # 39; t Start Now & # 39; She faces a backlash online after sharing photos of her party with her family to celebrate her sister Rina's 19th birthday in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.

Dua Lipa She has been accused of breaking the UK shutdown, stepped up to attend a family barbecue on Tuesday night, May 12, 2020, for her sister's birthday.

The "physical" singer, who has been isolating himself with her boyfriend. Anwar Hadid In London, he shared several photos of her hugging her family in her garden despite the government's strict rules on social estrangement.

Fans quickly realized that Hitmaker was not in the Airbnb apartment he had stayed in due to a flood in his own home as the family seemed to be enjoying a garden party for Rina's 19th birthday. .

The "Don & # 39; t Start Now" star has yet to address the criticism.

Meanwhile, Dua, who debuted freshly dyed pink hair for the party, previously said she found it easy to deal with the closure.

"Both my boyfriend and I are quite used to making a home anywhere, we travel a lot, so that's fine," he told the UK television presenter. Lorena Kelly. "It has been very, very good. We are good at doing our things, then come together when we want to watch a movie, play a game, paint, or do our daily walk."