Drake accused of getting Jam Master Jay's daughter pregnant and paying her to abort

The hit maker & # 39; Toosie Slide & # 39; He allegedly impregnated the director of his OVO brand, Tyra Myricks, and gave him a raise to get rid of the baby.

Duck It became an online trending topic for all the wrong reasons. Canadian rapper allegedly hit Tyra Myricks, the daughter of the ex Run DMC member Jam Master Jay. Rumor has it that he gave her a raise to get rid of the baby.

According to GossipOfTheCity, hit maker "Toosie Slide" gave Tyra $ 200,000 to abort. An anonymous tipper told the gossip blog that Drake hooked up with Tyra, a fashion designer and celebrity stylist, when she worked for her OVO line.

It's unclear when the alleged connection happened, but Tyra became the Director of Design and Marketing and Development for Drake's lifestyle brand in 2017.

Tyra is allegedly bisexual. She reportedly dated an NBA player John wall too. They apparently spent Thanksgiving together while posting the athlete's dogs in an Instagram story in November.

Drake and John Wall have yet to comment on the rumors. Meanwhile, Tyra hastened to set her social media page privately as soon as the story about her alleged connection to the 33-year-old rapper went viral.

Drake once came out Rihanna on and off. They remained friends despite the split, sparking reconciliation rumors from time to time. He was also romantically linked to people like Serena Williams, Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadidand Hailey Baldwin.

The rap star has a son named Adonis for his relationship with the former porn star Sophie Brussaux. When the first baby news came out, his rep vehemently denied it and called the French star a liar, but he finally confirmed it on his 2018 album "Scorpion" after his fellow rapper. Pusha T they upset him and accused him of trying to hide his son.

However, she kept her son out of the spotlight until recently when she posted her photos to Instagram. He claimed it was a spontaneous post, "I felt like it was nothing I talked to anyone about or anything I planned on, I woke up one morning and said, 'You know what, this is something I want to do. & # 39 ; "