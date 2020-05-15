DraftKings Shows First Quarter 30% Growth in Sports Betting Revenue, Doesn't Expect Long-Term COVID-19 Hit – Up News Info

DraftKings reported a 30% increase in first quarter revenue from its core sports betting operations as broader legalization offset the impact of COVID-19.

Revenue reached $ 88.5 million as net losses increased to $ 68.7 million from $ 29.6 million in the prior year quarter.

The company has recently consolidated, so the numbers come from previously separate betting and technology operations, rendering the year-over-year comparisons inaccurate. On April 24, it was made public after closing a three-way merger involving Draft Kings, SBTech, and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. The last of the three was founded by Harry Sloan, former CEO of MGM, and Jeff Sagansky, former CBS chief entertainment officer. Sloan is now Vice President of DraftKings.

Major professional and college sports have been dark since mid-March, but in its earnings post, DraftKings said new product offerings and an increase in states that allow gambling have helped it improve its financial position. Without major sports like the NBA, NHL, and Major League Baseball and the loss of the NCAA March Madness, DraftKings had to be creative in the quarter. Established ways for customers to bet on eNASCAR, as well as contests outside of the sports world, including Democratic presidential debates and television shows like Survivor and The best chef.

Management said it "does not anticipate an impact" of COVID-19 on its 2021 fiscal results or long-term plans. As more states legalize gambling, the economic urgency created by the pandemic will play in DraftKings' favor, the company added.

After a Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for legalized gambling in New Jersey in 2018, other states have followed and 14 of them are now actively considering sports betting legislation. Illinois, Michigan, Tennessee, and Virginia have legalized all online gambling in the past year.

In a conference call with Wall Street analysts to discuss the quarterly results, executives generally avoided making predictions about short-term decision-making in the world of sports. The Major League Baseball seems to be heading toward a possible summer restart, with the NBA possibly soon.