Download GTA V Free: How to download GTA V for free through the Epic Games Store, once the servers are back online

%MINIFYHTMLf7583889b18c091c2c9472d4ad5777ae19%

GTA V or Grand Theft Auto V is not an ordinary game, the game is very popular among gamers, especially those who love open world games. Now, Epic Games confirmed today that they will offer the GTA V for free until May 21 through the Epic Games Store on PC and Mac.

Now, we are sure that no one would mind securing a free copy of GTA V and if you are among one of them and want to add this game to your Epic Games library follow our step by step guide:

Please note that Epic Games has made two-factor authentication mandatory to claim free games through Epic Launcher, so be sure to enable and configure 2FA authentication for your Epic account.

Steps to download GTA V free





one) Open Epic Games Store by clicking here



2) Click the Login button in the upper right corner and login



3) Now, scroll down and click on the GTA V wallpaper



4) On the next page, scroll down and click the Get button



5) On the checkout page, click the Place Order button to confirm your purchase.



6) Once this is done, you will receive an email confirmation message in the email registered with your Epic Games account.

%MINIFYHTMLf7583889b18c091c2c9472d4ad5777ae20%

Also note that the same process can be done using the Epic Games launcher and download the launcher

Click here, install it on your computer and follow the steps above to download the game.

