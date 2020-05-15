Donald Trump unfolds the Space Force flag, mocks the "Super Duper Missile" – Up News Info

"Space will be … It will be the future," President Donald Trump said at a ceremony to display the flag of his new Space Force today.

%MINIFYHTMLdeafaf3a1940b7cbf40b683a534532ce17%

Trump emphasized the importance of space "both in terms of defense and offense and many other things," he said. "And already, according to what I hear and according to reports, we are now the leader in space."

"As you know, China, Russia, maybe others, started long before us," said Trump. "We should have started this a long time ago, but we have more than made up for it. We have developed some of the most incredible weapons anyone has ever seen. And it is moving very quickly."

Trump then discussed what appeared to be a secret military weapon.

"I call it the Missile Super-Duper Missile," said the president enthusiastically, "and I heard the other night (s) 17 times faster than what they have now."

Related story & # 39; Space Force & # 39;: the comedy series Greg Daniels-Steve Carell gets the release date of Netflix; Lisa Kudrow casting revealed

"You take the fastest missile we have right now," Trump said. “You heard that Russia has five times and that China works five or six times. We have one 17 times and we only have the go-ahead. "

Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed a hypersonic nuclear missile that flies at five times the speed of sound, more than 3,800 MPH, according to the New York Times.

%MINIFYHTMLdeafaf3a1940b7cbf40b683a534532ce18%

As reported in The hill Today, a Pentagon spokesman was later asked about the "super-duper missile" during a press call and referred reporters to the White House for more information.

Back in the Oval Office, after the arms conversation ended, Trump announced what he called, "a very special moment," the display of the flag of the sixth branch of the US Army. USA

Look below.

When told that the flag would be in his office along with the standards of other services, Trump replied: "It is a great honor."

When asked what the symbols on the flag meant, the Chief of Space Operations, General Jay Raymond, described each feature.

"The delta in the middle, that's the symbol that space communities use for years and years and years. The North Star means our core value, our guiding light, so to speak," Raymond said. "And the orbit around of the world means the spatial capabilities that feed our American way of life and our American way of war. "

"That is a beautiful flag," said the president.