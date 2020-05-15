Does Bradley Cooper regret having bought his brownstone from New York City?

Bradley Cooper regrets buying his New York Brownstone? No one could have predicted that New York would have been as affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. From the devastating death toll (currently over 27,000) to the economic toll, and the closing of Hollywood, celebrities are feeling the effects of the deadly virus. Now even the A-list actors are out of a job and no one knows when things will change. According to a new report in the next May 25, 2020 issue of In Touch Weekly, Bradley now regrets having made the big purchase in such volatile economic times.

The post went on to say that Bradley spent $ 13.5 million on the property and has spent even more millions on renovations.

A source stated the following to the publication.

Reindeer bills are piling up. New York property prices could take a big hit, so you may never see a return on your investment. His career has been greatly affected. He went from being one of the busiest stars in Hollywood to having to put his life on hold! "

In Touch has been following the hardships of celebrities facing financial hardship and put Bradley Cooper at the top of the list.

Bradley Cooper has neither confirmed nor denied the reports and has not released any indication of his financial condition.

Some other mask shots of Bradley and his Covid 19 …#Bradley Cooper pic.twitter.com/mh4HoRWQne – Rachel 🌩 (@ herenowhere3) May 11, 2020

In addition to Bradley's own expenses, she also pays child support to her former partner, supermodel Irina Shayk, for her three-year-old daughter Lea. The source continued.

"Everyone assumes that Bradley can spend whatever he wants, whenever he wants because he is very rich, but that is not the case."

After his work on the Oscar winner. A star has been born and jester Bradley Cooper is in high demand. He has more than a dozen projects that are currently on hold. What do you think about the report? Do you think Bradley Cooper will recover as soon as Hollywood is open again?

