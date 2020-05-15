Disney & # 39; s Frozen will not return to Broadway

Image: Getty Image: Getty

Frozen–the franchise that I just can not stop, It will not stopwill be stop now in a very remarkable road. Two years from opening in New York CitySt. James Theater, the Broadway production of Frozen it will officially end. After 825 performances, 26 previews and raising over $ 150 million, Frozen won't come back even when Broadway reopens.

Up News Info describes as "the first long-term victim" of the covid-19 pandemic, which to turn off Broadway in March. Disney Theatrical Productions " president and producer, Thomas Schumacher, said in a declaration:

"In the summer of 2013 when Frozen It started on its way to Broadway, two things were unimaginable: that we would soon have five productions worldwide, and a global pandemic would so alter the world economy that running three Disney shows on Broadway would be unsustainable. The extraordinary contribution of the original Broadway company, plus those who have joined most recently, cannot be overstated. FrozenLike all shows, it depends entirely on who creates and performs them, but this was an exceptionally close and talented group, and we will miss them. Finally, I have to recognize our incredible audience; Night after night, fans showed us how much they loved this show and we look forward to seeing them on Frozen around the world. "

According to The Washington Post, those who bought tickets for Frozen Performances through Ticketmaster should see a refund on your account within 30 days. As for the parents: at least take comfort in the fact that your child cannot I beg you to take them, but that doesn't mean you won't keep listening "Let it go" on repeat.