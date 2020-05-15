Did Mike Tomlin cover James Harrison's fine for the 2010 hit? Steelers, Harrison's agent denies the claim

James Harrison delivered many hits throughout his career, and some of them clearly crossed the line into dangerous territory, including his 2010 helmet-to-helmet shot at Browns wide receiver Mohamed Massaquoi.

During an appearance on Barstool's "Going Deep,quot; podcast, Harrison claimed that Mike Tomlin gave him "an envelope,quot; after the Massaquoi hit, suggesting that the Steelers coach covered Harrison's $ 75,000 fine from the NFL. (Later it dropped to $ 50,000.)

"I'm not going to lie to you, when that happened, am I?" Harrison said. "The best thing Mike Tomlin did was he gave me an envelope after that. I'm not going to say what, but he gave me an envelope after that."

Steelers President Art Rooney II responded to Harrison's comments Thursday, strongly denying the alleged exchange between Harrison and Tomlin.

"I'm sure something like this never happened," said Rooney II (via Pittsburgh Tribune-Review). "I have no idea why James would make a comment like this, but there is simply no basis for believing something like this."

Harrison's former agent Bill Parise told Joe Rutter of the Tribune-Review that he was unaware of the alleged incident.

"Absolutely not. It never happened," Parise said. "I would have known. It didn't happen … James and I are still together. We were very close throughout our 18 years. He would have said something along the way."

Both Harrison and Tomlin believed the hit was legal at the time, and Harrison still has no apology for punching Massaquoi, who suffered a concussion on the construction site.

"Listen, in everything I love, in my dad's grave, I hit that man with about 50 percent of what I had and I just hit him because I wanted him to drop the ball," Harrison said on the podcast. "If he had known I was going to be fined $ 75,000, I would have tried to kill him."

Despite a successful career in Pittsburgh between 2002 and 2017, which included five Pro Bowl picks and two Super Bowl victories, Harrison has often criticized Tomlin in retirement. He has referred to Tomlin as a good coach, but not an excellent one.

After being released from the Steelers in 2017, Harrison signed with the Patriots, playing in five regular-season games and three playoff games. He retired during the 2018 offseason.