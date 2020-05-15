DGA Streamlines Nearly $ 9 Million in Foreign Taxes to 5,000 Directors – Up News Info

The DGA has accelerated nearly $ 9 million in foreign taxes to 5,000 directors in the past week, the union said today. On average, that's about $ 1,800 per director. As production remains suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the union said, "It has continued its work to accelerate vital income when it is most needed."

"This current situation sheds light on why we fight so hard to promote our members' rights and the difference it can make," said DGA National Executive Director Russell Hollander. "Like our efforts with waste, the DGA has been working 24 hours to accelerate the distribution of this semi-annual series of foreign taxes when it is most needed. And also similar to waste, foreign taxes are a stream of revenue that It would not have been possible without the decades-long struggle of our Guild to financially connect members to the success of their work. "

Foreign levies are fees charged by foreign countries to compensate rights holders for the reuse, copying, rental, and rebroadcasting of their movies and television shows. "This entry for members, as well as non-member directors, was made possible by the DGA's successful efforts more than three decades ago to negotiate agreements with foreign fundraising companies and challenge the claims of the studies on these funds. "said the guild.

Over the years, DGA's foreign fundraising department has distributed more than $ 242 million to directors, including more than $ 28 million to 6,700 non-members, and has donated more than $ 3.5 million to the Film and Television Fund. The WGA, which also collects foreign taxes for its members, has distributed a similar amount to the writers.