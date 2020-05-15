Desiigner explains why he left Kanye GOOD Music's record label

Last year, eccentric rapper Desiigner left his record deal with Kanye West's record label GOOD Music, and is now explaining what led to his departure. Hot New Hip Hop picked up a conversation with the young artist earlier this week.

Followers of the artist know that he first exploded with the song "Panda,quot; in 2016. However, it soon disappeared and seemed to never release any new music. Desiigner seemed to be on top of the world and things were going well for him, but he never lived up to expectations.

In 2019, Desiigner announced that he would be leaving his business with Kanye West's company GOOD Music, and no one knew why he was making that decision. During a conversation with Daily struggle On May 14, the rapper explained why he made the decision to leave.

According to Desiigner, he was hearing a lot of criticism about the GOOD Music record label, including some comments that he sounded like Atlanta artist Future. Desiigner said he "just didn't want to be around that shit."

Additionally, Desiigner claims he had trouble speaking directly to Kanye West, the label's owner. I could never call him on the phone to discuss his problems. He went on to say that he still has fans around the world who appreciate his music, so he intends to continue releasing music in the future.

Regardless of his dealings with GOOD Music, Desiigner claims he has been in the studio non-stop. Speaking about his contract with GOOD, Desiigner says the entire deal made him feel "awkward."

As you may or may not know, Kanye's record label features many artists including Pusha-T and others. The label sparked controversy when they featured a photo of Whitney Houston's bath in the art of Pusha T Daytona Record.

Around the same time, Kanye, Drake, and Pusha-T sparked controversy when Pusha-T began publicly attacking Drake for his little mom and her story as an artist.



