Home Local News Denver to republish sheriff's job, delaying hiring

Denver to republish sheriff's job, delaying hiring

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Denver Sheriff's Deputy disciplined for obstructing police, not telling department about arrest
%MINIFYHTML4962892a3347ebb90f14d5310f9fb5f314%

%MINIFYHTML4962892a3347ebb90f14d5310f9fb5f315%

Denver will expand its search for a new sheriff and will republish the job after interviewing candidates this week, hoping that a permanent hiring will be selected in early May.

The selection committee was planning to present the finalists to Mayor Michael Hancock next week, but chose to broaden its search, Denver Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Kelli Christensen said.

"It is not a rejection of the people interviewed so far, they just want to talk to more candidates before advancing the candidates to their mayor," Christensen said.

Christensen declined to say how many people were interviewed for the position or who they were. She said there was no new timeline for hiring a sheriff.

The city had planned to have a new sheriff in early May to replace former sheriff Patrick Firman, who resigned in September and took another high-paying city job. Acting Sheriff Frances Gomez has headed the department since Firman's resignation.

With the original timeline now out of the window, the city staff selection committee, council members, and community advocates will rework the job posting and find ways to recruit more diverse applicants. It is unclear whether the committee will bring in an outside firm to conduct a national search, as the city did when it hired Firman.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©