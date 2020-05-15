Denver to republish sheriff's job, delaying hiring

%MINIFYHTML4962892a3347ebb90f14d5310f9fb5f315%

Denver will expand its search for a new sheriff and will republish the job after interviewing candidates this week, hoping that a permanent hiring will be selected in early May.

The selection committee was planning to present the finalists to Mayor Michael Hancock next week, but chose to broaden its search, Denver Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Kelli Christensen said.

"It is not a rejection of the people interviewed so far, they just want to talk to more candidates before advancing the candidates to their mayor," Christensen said.

Christensen declined to say how many people were interviewed for the position or who they were. She said there was no new timeline for hiring a sheriff.

The city had planned to have a new sheriff in early May to replace former sheriff Patrick Firman, who resigned in September and took another high-paying city job. Acting Sheriff Frances Gomez has headed the department since Firman's resignation.

With the original timeline now out of the window, the city staff selection committee, council members, and community advocates will rework the job posting and find ways to recruit more diverse applicants. It is unclear whether the committee will bring in an outside firm to conduct a national search, as the city did when it hired Firman.

"They think that perhaps this process has been affected by the pandemic," Christensen said. "It is a strange time to seek such a large position."

Search committee members contacted by Up News Info on Friday did not respond to requests for interviews or declined to comment, citing confidentiality agreements.

The original job posting for the sheriff's office listed a salary of $ 194,476 and stated that the ideal sheriff's candidate will have a master's degree and at least five years of executive-level experience at a full-size law enforcement agency and same complexity as the Denver Jails.

The department of public safety arranged meetings with sheriff's department staff and city residents in November and December to hear feedback on what qualities were wanted in a new sheriff.

Sheriff's department staff said they wanted an internal candidate who was familiar with city jails and who had strong leadership skills, according to Department of Public Safety memoranda. They wanted a leader who "stood up to the city's political leaders and department heads," the memo says.

Many of the community comments showed a desire for a sheriff to understand criminal justice reform, focus on inmate re-entry and mental health needs, and be present in the community.

Unlike most other Colorado counties, the Denver sheriff is appointed by the mayor rather than elected by voters.

The delay in finding a sheriff comes as the city searches for two other high-profile public safety positions after the resignations of the fire chief and the director of the public safety department.