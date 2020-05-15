Denise Richards talks about the movie set she and Charlie Sheen conceived for their daughter

WENN

During an appearance on & # 39; Watch What Happens Live & # 39 ;, the star of & # 39; Real Housewives of Beverly Hills & # 39; Answers host Andy Cohen's question about his least favorite movies starring her ex-husband.

Up News Info –

Denise Richards have fond memories of filming "Scary movie 5" with Charlie Sheen because her daughter was conceived on set.

%MINIFYHTML131f791f883ea65514dcd8b565687ac017%

"The real housewives of Beverly Hills"the star appeared"Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen"on Wednesday, May 13, and asked which movies starring her ex-husband were her least favorites.

"I really like all of his movies. I think he's a great actor," he shared. "The first movie I saw, my dad took me to see, was & # 39; Platoon & # 39; when I was younger. So I like all his movies."

"Scary Movie 5 even?" Host Cohen pressured, leading her to reveal that the couple conceived their daughter Sam, now 16, during filming.

%MINIFYHTML131f791f883ea65514dcd8b565687ac018%

"Yes, that's where we conceived our daughter, (& # 39; Scary Movie & # 39;) 4 or 5," he said, not knowing which of the films was the backdrop for conception.

<br />

The couple, who also shares 14-year-old Lola, divorced in 2011.