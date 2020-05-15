Denise Richards talks about the movie set she and Charlie Sheen conceived for their daughter

During an appearance on & # 39; Watch What Happens Live & # 39 ;, the star of & # 39; Real Housewives of Beverly Hills & # 39; Answers host Andy Cohen's question about his least favorite movies starring her ex-husband.
Denise Richards have fond memories of filming "Scary movie 5" with Charlie Sheen because her daughter was conceived on set.
"The real housewives of Beverly Hills"the star appeared"Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen"on Wednesday, May 13, and asked which movies starring her ex-husband were her least favorites.
"I really like all of his movies. I think he's a great actor," he shared. "The first movie I saw, my dad took me to see, was & # 39; Platoon & # 39; when I was younger. So I like all his movies."
"Scary Movie 5 even?" Host Cohen pressured, leading her to reveal that the couple conceived their daughter Sam, now 16, during filming.
"Yes, that's where we conceived our daughter, (& # 39; Scary Movie & # 39;) 4 or 5," he said, not knowing which of the films was the backdrop for conception.
The couple, who also shares 14-year-old Lola, divorced in 2011.