delivery of the 100th P-8A Poseidon to the US Navy. USA

The US aerospace giant Boeing marked a milestone with the delivery of its 100th P-8A maritime patrol aircraft to the US Navy. USA

"This countdown to 100 includes some of the original test aircraft that helped pave the way for this advanced technology that the US Navy uses to protect seas worldwide," it said in the company.

The P-8A Poseidon, a militarized version of the Boeing 737, is primarily designed to perform Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) missions, but is equipped with additional equipment that allows it to perform a variety of other missions.

The P-8 can fly higher (up to 41,000 feet) and get to the fight faster (490 knots).

The US Navy USA It received its 100th P-8A aircraft from Boeing on May 14, as the global fleet, which also includes the Indian Navy and Australian and UK air forces, is approaching 300,000 hours of submarine hunting flight and provides aerial reconnaissance capabilities worldwide.

"We are honored by the Navy's faith and trust in our employees and the P-8 system," said Stu Voboril, vice president and program manager. "Our focus has been, and will be, delivering the best maritime patrol aircraft in the world, without exception."

This is the 94th missionary capable aircraft to enter the US Navy fleet. USA, with six additional aircraft used as Manufacturing Development Engineering test aircraft.

The 100th fully operational delivery is scheduled for later this year. Boeing also delivered 12 aircraft to the Royal Australian Air Force, two to the Royal United Kingdom Air Force, and eight P-8Is to the Indian Navy. Multiple squadrons of the US Navy USA They have been deployed with the Poseidon P-8A, and the Indian Navy and Royal Australian Air Force are also conducting missions with the P-8.

Earlier this year, Boeing received a $ 1.5 billion contract modification to build the 18 Lot 11 P-8A maritime aircraft for the Navy; the New Zealand government; and the Republic of Korea.

The contract amendment covers the acquisition of eight P-8As for the United States Navy; four aircraft for the New Zealand government and six for the Republic of Korea.

The acquisition also includes a segregable effort consisting of unknown obsolescence for Lot 11, Class 1 change assessment and obsolescence monitoring, as well as one-time engineering for the Republic of Korea.