Deaths in Colorado increased 20% during the first 2 months of the coronavirus pandemic

Colorado recorded a nearly 20% increase in deaths in March and April as the new coronavirus swept across the state, according to state data that provides an early insight into the broader impact of the pandemic.

Data from the state health department shows that deaths in Colorado are on the rise from 2019 levels, largely due to the impact of respiratory disease COVID-19. However, medical and public health experts warned that it is still too early to measure the full cost of the pandemic.

"That is something that will undoubtedly be discussed and debated for a generation," said Dr. Leon Kelly, an El Paso County coroner, who also served as deputy chief medical officer for the county's public health department during the coronavirus crisis. "What price do we really pay as a society for the pandemic?"

Overall deaths are on the rise in 2020 as January and February also experienced slight jumps. There were 7,102 deaths statewide during those two months, up from 6,725 in January and February 2019, according to provisional death certificate data provided by the state to Up News Info.

But the increases in March and April were more significant. In 2019, 6,761 people died in Colorado during those two months, but this year the number of deaths in that same period increased by 1,341 to an estimated 8,102 deaths. But there is a delay in the death certificate data, which means that the number of deaths in April could increase further.

Kirk Bol, manager of the state health department's vital statistics program, said the increase in deaths this year can be largely attributed to the coronavirus, as well as Colorado's growing and aging population.

The most recent death certificate data shows that there were 644 COVID-19 deaths in Colorado in March and April. That's more than the 461 people who died in Colorado from influenza or pneumonia in all of 2019, according to death certificate data.

Unlike the breakdown of coronavirus deaths in death certificate data, the Department of Public Health and Environment count includes more recent information and shows the number of deaths reported in May.

As of Wednesday, 1,091 people had died from COVID-19 in Colorado since the virus was first confirmed in the state in early March, according to the agency.

Pandemic that alters mortality rates

Additional numbers could also include those who died indirectly from the outbreak, such as people who did not seek the necessary medical treatment.

The pandemic is affecting all parts of society, which means it could alter death rates in multiple ways, said Dr. Lisa Miller, professor of epidemiology at the Colorado School of Public Health.

For example, he said, has domestic violence increased as more people stay home? Or are there fewer heart attacks or severe asthma attacks because the air is cleaner because there are fewer cars on the road?

"I certainly think it's something to investigate," said Miller. "The list of things to investigate is long."

Tracking the number of people who died directly or indirectly as a result of the outbreak is complex, and therefore the numbers of public health officials are more estimated, according to experts.

Even with influenza, a disease that has been around for decades, the number of deaths each year is estimated, it is not calculated accurately, because public health officials know they cannot catch them all as not all are tested for the flu, Miller said.

With COVID-19, testing has been limited since the start of the outbreak, and there are far more cases of COVID-19 in Colorado than have been confirmed. It is also widely believed that the new coronavirus was probably in Colorado as early as January.

As a result, there may be COVID-19 deaths that were lost and classified as something else. Similarly, there are deaths that could be counted as COVID-19 caused by another disease, according to medical experts.

"You have a new disease and to think that this is a direct problem would be naive," said Miller. "It is not easy."

Counting direct deaths from COVID-19

The death count from the new coronavirus provides government officials and the public with an understanding of the severity of the disease and the response to the outbreak.

But the count has become a political tipping point as some people claim the numbers are inflated, saying that people with underlying health conditions died from those diseases instead of the coronavirus.

People with underlying health conditions, such as heart and lung disease or diabetes, are among those at high risk for COVID-19 complications. Such complications include pneumonia, hypoxemic respiratory failure, and sepsis, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA

If someone with diabetes tests positive for the new coronavirus and dies after developing pneumonia and respiratory failure, a doctor will record it as a COVID-19 death, said Dr. Stephen Cobb, medical director of the Denver Centura Health subway group.

The reason the cause of death is attributed to COVID-19 is because that person would not have died at that time or place unless they had the new coronavirus, Kelly said, adding that it would be the same for anyone with a lung or heart disease

Cobb said it is more difficult to determine the cause of death when someone has COVID-19 and a disease like congestive heart failure because the symptoms and signs of both are the same.

"When we are at risk of not having correct COVID numbers, it is not because we have contributed too much to the deaths," Kelly said. "Undoubtedly, in some places, few deaths are counted."

General toll of the pandemic

There are concerns about the indirect impact of the pandemic. If there was an increase in coronavirus cases, more police and firefighters could get sick and cause more deaths if they cannot respond to life-threatening situations. Or if sanitation workers get sick, then it makes it harder for cities to manage their waste.

Doctors are increasingly concerned that patients do not seek care when they become ill because they are afraid of contracting the new coronavirus.

So far, the El Paso County medical examiner's office, which also serves 20 other counties, has yet to see a large increase in people dying from heart attacks, other preventable deaths or suicides, Kelly said.

In fact, he said, there was an initial drop in homicides and deaths from car accidents as social distancing policies were first implemented earlier this year. It is in the past three to four weeks that those deaths have started to increase, he said.

There were no major changes in the number of homicides in the state until April, when the number of deaths decreased from 17 in March to eight in April. That's less than 24 homicides in April 2019, according to death certificate data.

"Everyone was staying home," said Kelly. "Our total cases were completed."

Similarly, Centura Health has experienced a decrease in trauma cases across its healthcare system.

Since March 1, system doctors have treated nearly 99 patients for car accident injuries, compared to 169 patients during the same period last year. Another 91 patients were treated for injury from skiing and other winter activities, a decrease of 289 patients last year, according to data provided by Centura Health.

"It really is premature to draw conclusions about what we know of the true death rate," said Cobb.

