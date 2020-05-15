Danny Boyle establishes "Methuselah" with Michael B. Jordan at Warner Bros. – Up News Info

Yesterday Director Danny Boyle will direct Michael B. Jordan on Methuselah at Warner Bros.

Simon Beaufoy, who won an Oscar for an adapted screenplay Slumdog Millionaire and he was also nominated for the film directed by Boyle 127 hours is looking to rewrite the script based on the biblical story of a man who lived about 970 years. Tony Gilroy wrote the earlier draft of James Watkins' treatment.

Jordan is producing through his Outlier Society label, which has an agreement with Warners. Heyday & # 39; s David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford are also on board.

Variety first reported the news.