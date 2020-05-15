Danny Ainge hopes to reopen Celtics practice facilities next week

Danny Ainge hopes it will be a matter of time before Boston Celtics players can return to the team's practice facility in Brighton, as the NBA plans to return to play amid the coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML16eb558cf075747ad506e88a5f3a2abd15%

"Massachusetts has been one of the slowest to open things, so our next phase is to open our facilities," Ainge, president of the Celtics' basketball operations, told ESPN in a podcast interview published Thursday night. .

"We hope to do it next week," he added.

Ainge's comments come as Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker prepares to announce Monday the first phase of the state's reopening plans, though it is unclear what specific businesses that were deemed nonessential may reopen their workplaces. , and when.

In other states where the impact of COVID-19 has been less concentrated, NBA teams have already begun allowing players to return to their gyms for voluntary and individual training that complies with local and league safety rules. . According to Ainge, trainers should wear masks and gloves and gyms should be disinfected between workouts.

NBA games have been suspended since May 11 due to concerns of COVID-19. During a CNN interview this week, Celtics guard Jaylen Brown said the consensus among players is that they want to resume play, as long as adequate safeguards exist.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens also told NBC Sports Boston on Thursday that the team is "aiming,quot; on Monday, May 18 to reopen facilities, but added that it is "certainly subject,quot; to what the Baker administration says.

"Not all of our players here in Boston are in this area," said Stevens. "They are across the country, so we look forward to opening and letting them in one at a time, or four at a time with one staff member assigned to each (as NBA rules allow)."

When asked about Ainge's comments, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh acknowledged that there is "a lot of anticipation before the May 18 announcement,quot; and said he hopes the governor's reopening orientation will determine whether the Celtics can bring back to the players.

During a press conference on Friday afternoon, Walsh said the city does not plan to lift its public health emergency "next week or in the near future," but expressed hope that local professional sports teams can resume operations. limited.

"What we will ask them to do is put together a plan, present the plan, see what the plan is to protect your employees and protect all the people associated with it," Walsh said. "I don't see a time when we will be back to sports in stadiums any time soon in terms of fans, but … I would like to see if they could, some of our sports teams could come back and play without fans."

Ainge told ESPN that he had not heard any concerns from the players about the restart of the game, especially when it came to re-practicing under the distance and sanitation rules.

%MINIFYHTML16eb558cf075747ad506e88a5f3a2abd16%

"I don't think anyone is afraid of that," he said. "If I said that we are two to three weeks away from playing, I am sure there would be some players who would be a little scared, but I think everyone is really looking forward to playing right now."

Ainge said he is among those eager to end the 2019-2020 season. He also expressed his openness to playing at a single "bubble,quot; location, such as the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, which is a concept that has reportedly gained momentum in league circles. Ainge noted that there is still a lot of uncertainty.

"I don't know if I want to go either," he said. "I don't know where I'm going to sit. I don't know if I'm going to be in the gym, if I'm going to see it on TV. I don't know. I'm not really afraid, but I don't think it's the best for us right now. I hope that in the next two months we will have things that make it easier and more comfortable. "

Ainge added that he "absolutely,quot; wants to end the season.

"These are the times when the boys play," he said. "It is almost as if we have played 60 games and it doesn't mean anything." I think I would like to end the season and I think most, if not all, players would like to end the season and move on to next year whenever possible. "

ESPN reported earlier this week that league owners and executives are optimistic about resuming the games in some way, after a conference call with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

From a management perspective, Ainge noted that a postponed season has complicated low-season events like free agency and the draft. But he has continued working. In March, after Massachusetts issued a stay-at-home notice and demanded the closure of nonessential businesses, Ainge told the Boston Herald that he was the "only,quot; one who worked at the Celtics facility.

"We are trying to do everything we can right now," Ainge told ESPN this week. "I mean, I have a lot of free time."

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking coronavirus news and updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.