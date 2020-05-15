Dan Tana's beloved bartender and curmudgeon Mike Gotovac dies at 76 – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLdffcd264a871698c16039da18dba157817%

– Sponsors of the popular West Hollywood hot spot Dan Tana are mourning the loss of former bartender Mike Gotovac.

Gotovac, 76, was known as the restaurant's curmudgeonly restaurant and was famous for saying to diners, "Shut up and drink stupid!"

The beloved waiter reportedly survived the coronavirus and was in recovery, only to succumb to a stroke on Thursday.

Tributes for the cantankerous bartender on social media.

I can't seem to understand this. I can't imagine not seeing Mike's face at the bar, hearing his nutty humor or seeing him in his element behind the bar. They broke the mold with Mikey. There will never be another like him. Dan Tana will never be the same. 💔 pic.twitter.com/lpvu0RsLid – Vintage Los Angeles (@alisonmartino) May 15, 2020

I used to play soccer against him in SIXTIES! We played on rival teams in the first division of the LOS ANGELES GREAT LEAGUE OF FOOTBALL! We barely spoke until a few years later I saw Mike behind my old friend DAN TANA's bar. For 50 years we always shook hands. – Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) May 15, 2020

Bartender Michael Gotovac at Dan Tana & # 39; s passed away. 52 years of bartender and a hellish boy. We are very sad about this. He was just a very special person! RIP Mike: We will miss you … https://t.co/YBJ0AENwBI via @Youtube – Lori and Julia (@LoriJulia) May 15, 2020 %MINIFYHTMLdffcd264a871698c16039da18dba157818%

For all of us who have gone to #DanTanaIt's for years and I've loved our bartender #MikeGotovac. Today we lost it for him #Coronavirus. RIP Mike I know you're going to mix bad drinks in heaven. Dana Tana and most things will never be the same. https://t.co/hjATJI6xNp – Candu Management (@CanduManagement) May 15, 2020

I won't go crazy because Mikey wouldn't want that. In the last 5 years or so, Michael Gotovac, the legend of Dan Tana, has made me feel right at home. The young boy in a group that has been forever. I will miss you Mike. Now to quote him, I'm going to "shut up Aaron. He messed up the picture already." pic.twitter.com/09TuL0JSuR – Aaron Wolf (@TheAaronWolf) May 15, 2020

According to a Dan Tana Facebook post, Gotovac was born in Croatia and left Communist Yugoslavia to head to Germany, and eventually landed with the tight Croatian-American community in Los Angeles. He started working at Dan Tana in 1968 and was known for his passion for Croatian soccer and freedom.

Dan Tana says that the Gotovac family will hold a private service for him, but that the West Hollywood icon left instructions for a party and that details will be released at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made on behalf of Gotovac to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Gotovac leaves behind a wife, two sisters, three children and three granddaughters.