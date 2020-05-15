Dan Tana's beloved bartender and curmudgeon Mike Gotovac dies at 76 – Up News Info Los Angeles

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Sponsors of the popular West Hollywood hot spot Dan Tana are mourning the loss of former bartender Mike Gotovac.

Gotovac, 76, was known as the restaurant's curmudgeonly restaurant and was famous for saying to diners, "Shut up and drink stupid!"

The beloved waiter reportedly survived the coronavirus and was in recovery, only to succumb to a stroke on Thursday.

Tributes for the cantankerous bartender on social media.

According to a Dan Tana Facebook post, Gotovac was born in Croatia and left Communist Yugoslavia to head to Germany, and eventually landed with the tight Croatian-American community in Los Angeles. He started working at Dan Tana in 1968 and was known for his passion for Croatian soccer and freedom.

Dan Tana says that the Gotovac family will hold a private service for him, but that the West Hollywood icon left instructions for a party and that details will be released at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made on behalf of Gotovac to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Gotovac leaves behind a wife, two sisters, three children and three granddaughters.

