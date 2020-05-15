Dallas Pride 2020 goes virtual "Celebrating the community spirit that no virus can destroy,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLd2a1f8b2ba6ae2de99d23c00ae4afdf817%

One of the city's most popular gatherings, Dallas Pride, will continue … online, that is.

The Dallas Pride Board of Directors made the decision to move the September event from a physical presence in Fair Park to a virtual celebration by 2020, with the intention of resuming the events in person in the following years.

"The LGBTQ + community has always become more resilient in the face of uncertainty, and we are doing so today in the midst of this pandemic," said Jaron Turnbow, executive director of Dallas Pride. “Pride is not just about an event; it is about celebrating a community spirit that no virus can destroy. It's an exciting prospect to reach an even larger audience virtually, and to carry our message to supporters halls across the DFW Metroplex and beyond in an inclusive way. "

%MINIFYHTMLd2a1f8b2ba6ae2de99d23c00ae4afdf818%

Event organizers said the decision to go virtual is in line with maintaining the health and safety of their community, friends, supporters and allies.

A statement on the Dallas Pride website says: While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to separate, at the Dallas Pride we see an opportunity to gather even more people.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources