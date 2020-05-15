Dallas police investigating after two were shot to death at a gas station – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Two people are dead after an early morning shooting at a service station in the Pleasant Grove area.

Dallas police were called to an Exxon station on Bruton Road around 6:30 a.m.

Exactly what officers they found when they arrived at the service station is unknown, but authorities say both shooting victims died at the scene.

Investigators are looking for suspects, but have not provided descriptions and no arrests have been made.

* * Up News Info 11 News has contacted Dallas police and this story will be updated as more information becomes available..