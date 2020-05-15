Dallas County reports Friday that the number of coronavirus cases is "significantly less,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLe3e3f76c9089f11bf2ff26bce6c7e1fa17%

– Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted some potentially encouraging news about COVID-19 cases in the county.

The Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services reports 199 new cases and five deaths.

Judge Jenkins said: "Today's number is significantly less than yesterday's. It is too early to call this a trend, but we will be looking forward over the next few days to see if this indicates a decline in our plateau of around 250 cases. per day we've been on. "

He continued on Twitter: "Remember the effect of more people moving after the Governor's Texas Reopening announcement on April 27 has yet to be felt and we don't know what the impact will be. Therefore, it is important that we all continue to make smart and personally responsible decisions: avoid crowds, maintain social distance, use face shields on public transport and in business while practicing good hygiene. It depends on all of us #FlattenTheCurve"

DCHHS said the new cases raise the total case count in Dallas County to 7,036, including 164 deaths.

The additional 5 deaths include:

• A 60-year-old Mesquite woman who had been seriously ill in a hospital area.

• A 60-year-old woman from Grand Prairie who had been seriously ill at an area hospital.

• A man in his 60s from Grand Prairie who had been found deceased in his home.

• A woman in her 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Mesquite and had been seriously ill at an area hospital.

• A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Irving and had been hospitalized.

Of the cases requiring hospitalization that reported employment, more than 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a wide range of occupational sectors affected, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy , lifeguards and other essential functions.

Of the cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under the age of 65 and about half have no high-risk chronic conditions. Diabetes has been a reported high-risk underlying health condition in approximately one third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the total 164 deaths reported to date, more than a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

