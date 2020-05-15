Cynthia Bailey shows off her quarantine braids – Check out her latest look

Cynthia Bailey shows off a new look at Quarantine – She has new braids and shared a couple of new photos on her IG account to show them off. Check out his gaze below.

‘I think it's time for some,quot; lock "braids. mini backpack: @cbvior, "Cynthia captioned her post.

Somoene said: Precios Precious! I just had a chance to see your conversation with Kandi in the episode "Talk About It,quot;. You were amazing, transparent and the friendship goals I want my tribe to be !! Blessing, "and another follower said," I agree, and I plan to get my closing braids this weekend. "

A follower said, "Girl, I want so much, but damn it, I don't know how to braid and I won't let anyone be that close to me for so long." So I'm kinda screwed up with the braids hahaha. "

Someone else said to Cynthia, "Your 3 girls will keep you so young," and a follower said, "Beautiful Cynthia and congratulations!" I'm happy because you're back RHOA !!! Secure the bag! & # 39; Secure contract! A big fan. & # 39;

Another follower said: "You are beautiful Cynthia Bailey amen God / Jesus is good I love you dear RHOA,quot;.

Many people are excited about Cynthia's return to the RHOA series. People have been seeing a lot of RHOA these days.

Cynthia recently wished Shamea Morton a happy birthday and made sure to share a post on her social media account to mark this important event.

‘Happy birthday @shameamorton! I know that wonderful husband of yours is spoiling you. You deserve it! Enjoy beautiful "# taurusseason,quot;, Cynthia captioned her post.

Some followers warned Cynthia about Shamea in the comments, telling her to be careful and cautious about this friendship.

Aside from this, Cynthia has spent a lot of time with Mike Hill and they have been working hard these days.



