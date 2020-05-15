Cuba Gooding Jr. tries to lift up Spirit of Anaheim nurses fighting COVID-19 with sweet serenade

Instagram

In addition to singing a church song he learned when he was young, actor from & # 39; Jerry Maguire & # 39; He says to almost 200 medical professionals in the city: "We're going to be stronger than ever."

Cuba Gooding Jr. She is doing her part in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic by supporting nurses. Through a video transmission from his home, the actor plays Carter Wilson in "The Butler"Serenade front-line women at two of the largest medical facilities in Anaheim, California.

Before delivering a sweet rendition of a church song he learned when he was young, the 52-year-old man spread something positive by telling viewers, "We are going to get through this, we are going to be stronger than we ever were." He continued to share why Anaheim greatly appreciates his heart. "And on a personal note, I used to live in Anaheim, I was homeless," her story began.

"I was living in a women's shelter on the outskirts of Tustin. I went to Tustin High School and was exposed to the close community that Tustin and Anaheim form," said the Oscar winner. He went on to remember that his family managed to survive because "the community rallied behind us to make sure we could spend the night with food, with shelter."

The "American horror story: Roanoke "actor then addressed the 180 women" who are on the front line of Anaheim hospitals "fighting COVID-19," I just know you're in a wonderful city, community that supports you, that loves you " He added, "This community is strong, of faith and of God."

At the end of the video shared by TMZ, the father of three children signed with another message of encouragement for the ladies. "Be strong, we love you, we are here for you," he said before putting the mask back on. "We love you and stay strong."

While offering support to nurses, Cuba itself has been fighting accusations of sexual misconduct by several women. The "Jerry maguire"The star is currently facing minor charges of forced touching and sexual abuse related to reported encounters with three women in New York City in 2018 and 2019. If convicted, he faces up to a year behind bars.