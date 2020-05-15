Cuba Gooding Jr. thanks the nurses with the song

WENN

The actor from & # 39; American Gangster & # 39; expresses her gratitude with a song for nurses who work on the front lines during the current coronavirus pandemic.

Cuba Gooding Jr. He has serenaded nurses in Orange County, California to thank them for working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Selma"Star conveyed the dedication to medical workers employed at the Anaheim city facility from their home this week, offering gratitude and words of encouragement before singing a church song to them.

"I want to tell you 180 women who are on the front line of Anaheim hospitals fighting this virus, I just know that you are in a wonderful city, a community that supports you, that loves you … and that this community is very strong and of faith and of God (sic) ", he shared in the virtual call.

Cuba spent much of its childhood in the Orange County region and said it often reflects on the amount of help it received when it was unlucky there.

"(I think of times of) survival there, and how the community came together behind us to make sure we survived through the night with food (and) shelter," he recalled. "On a personal note, I used to live in Anaheim. I was homeless, I lived in a women's shelter on the outskirts of (the nearby city) Tustin. I went to Tustin High School, and I was exposed to the close-knit community that makes up Tustin and Anaheim. "