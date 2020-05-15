Crossed episode of & # 39; Superman & Lois & # 39; with & # 39; Batwoman & # 39; working in

The CW

During a press conference, The CW President Mark Pedowitz confirms that the two-hour special event is in progress, featuring the two iconic superheroes.

A special crossover episode from the upcoming show "Superman and Lois"and"Batwoman"is in the works.

The president of the American network The CW, Mark Pedowitz, announced the news on Thursday, May 14, revealing that there will be a two-hour event in which the two iconic superheroes will meet.

"We are still working on it. It will be a smaller event than usual, we are only planning a two hour event," Pedowitz said during a press conference. "We are talking about doing Superman and Batwoman together. There are a lot of characters that come from our other shows."

It is unclear when the special will be filmed as movie and TV productions remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The news comes after it was revealed that "Superman and Lois" received a direct request to the series, while "Batwoman" was renewed for a second season.