Coroner Releases Autopsy Reports For Kobe Bryant, Eight Other Helicopter Crash Victims – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Los Angeles County Department of Medicine medical examiner released the examination reports of Kobe Bryant and the other eight victims who died in the January 26 helicopter crash.

The reports, released on Friday, confirm previously released information on the manner of death of each of the nine victims.

"On January 28, the cause of death of the nine victims was declared as blunt trauma," the coroner's office wrote. "The form of death was certified as an accident."

All involved were declared dead at the scene.

