Coronavirus updates: latest COVID-19 headlines from May 15, 2020 – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3
<pre><pre>Coronavirus in Minnesota: the latest COVID-19 headlines from April 5, 2020 - WCCO
Coronavirus: latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN MinnesotaThe |

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Malls in the Twin Cities have announced when their retail stores will reopen. Rosedale Center and Galleria Edina say they plan to open stores Monday while keeping bars and restaurants closed until next month. The Mall of America says it needs a little time and is planning to allow its retail stores to open on June 1. Meanwhile, all restaurants and indoor attractions will be closed until later.

Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic:

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here