Coronavirus updates: latest COVID-19 headlines from May 15, 2020 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Malls in the Twin Cities have announced when their retail stores will reopen. Rosedale Center and Galleria Edina say they plan to open stores Monday while keeping bars and restaurants closed until next month. The Mall of America says it needs a little time and is planning to allow its retail stores to open on June 1. Meanwhile, all restaurants and indoor attractions will be closed until later.

